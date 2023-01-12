Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was teaching: police

CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600-block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO