Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was teaching: police

CPD officer shot, paralyzed while breaking up bar fight thanks community for support
It's been just over six months since Golden, a 6-year-veteran of the Chicago police department was paralyzed, after being shot in the back following a bar fight prosecutors said he was trying to break up.
ABC7 Chicago
Chatham shooting: Man shot, killed near bus stop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Monday in Chatham on the South Side. The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. in the first-block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings 21 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600-block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
ABC7 Chicago
West Rogers Park shooting: Man shot to death while sitting in car on North Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600-block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body
On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
1 Injured in Park Forest Shooting
Police were investigating Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said. In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
Man charged in gang-related killing of 15-year-old Chicago girl in 2016
Veronica Lopez was rushed to Illinois Masonic, where she later died.
Three teens face charges for beating classmate at Lake County fairgrounds
Three freshmen at Crown Point High School are facing criminal charges after a video was circulated on social media of the beating of a classmate.
Chicago police: Teen charged in 12 carjackings, robberies that took place in single day last August
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in 12 carjackings and armed robberies that all took place over a matter of hours last August, Chicago police said Friday.
'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs
She said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.
Man shot in the head a block from Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - A man was shot a block from Chicago's United Center on the Near West Side on Saturday. The man, 41, was on West Washington near Hoyne around 2:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in good condition. Chicago police detectives...
Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say
A man died after he was shot inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured
CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook left a man hospitalized Friday afternoon.Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery in the 200 block of South Schmidt Road, right across the street from Bolingbrook High Schol.The man was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.There was no immediate danger to the public as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.Bolingbrook police are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.A tip may also be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.A spokesman for the Valley View School District, which oversees Bolingbrook High School, said around 3 p.m., Bolingbrook police told schools in the district they needed to put a hold on school dismissals. They were able to resume dismissals around 3:15 p.m.
