ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was teaching: police

By Tom Schuba, Emmanuel Camarillo
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings 21 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600-block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her Body

On February 26, 2007, two brothers were driving through an alley near 2nd Avenue and Polk Street in Gary, Indiana. The brothers happened to look inside a cinder block garage and saw something that shocked them both. There, lay the two badly burned legs of a decomposing body. The pair immediately called the police, and authorities discovered it was the body of a young girl.
GARY, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Injured in Park Forest Shooting

Police were investigating Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said. In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
PARK FOREST, IL
WGN News

6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook left a man hospitalized Friday afternoon.Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery in the 200 block of South Schmidt Road, right across the street from Bolingbrook High Schol.The man was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.There was no immediate danger to the public as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.Bolingbrook police are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.A tip may also be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org.A spokesman for the Valley View School District, which oversees Bolingbrook High School, said around 3 p.m., Bolingbrook police told schools in the district they needed to put a hold on school dismissals. They were able to resume dismissals around 3:15 p.m.
BOLINGBROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy