Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita
As an intensive care nurse in a Portland cardiovascular unit, Jazzy Walker lived through the COVID burnout that’s driven nurses from the industry and exacerbated widespread nursing shortages across Oregon’s healthcare system. She watched as some of her most seasoned colleagues broke down under the strain of heavy...
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
focushillsboro.com
Oregonians On Limited Incomes Find It Difficult To Make Ends Meet As Rent Increases 15%
Oregonians On Limited Incomes: After decades of toil, Richard and Edith Fondren were unprepared to spend their “Golden Years” in poverty. “We are always trying to find out how to make ends meet, but it doesn’t mean that we have a high quality of life. It’s a blessing that we have each other and have been married for almost 30 years “As Richard put it. “I don’t know if I could face the world if we didn’t have each other to lean on and that hand to grasp.”
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
KATU.com
Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%
SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn't for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don't think I could face the world."
Chronicle
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Ends Term With Flurry of Commutations, Pardons; Calls Clemency a Chance ‘to Save Lives’
In her final hours on the job, Gov. Kate Brown released a list of the latest men and women to receive clemency on her watch, including 10 people who had been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Brown made clemency a centerpiece of her 8-year administration,...
Schools get new guidance for gender inclusivity, supporting students, safety
New guidance from the Oregon Department of Education instructs schools on how best to support and protect “gender expansive” students, or “people whose gender expression and identity expand beyond perceived or expected societal gender norms.” It also reminds schools of state and federal laws requiring they do so. The 48-page document published Jan. 5, Supporting […] The post Schools get new guidance for gender inclusivity, supporting students, safety appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpic
Oregon rep. plans to tackle food insecurity for college students
Too many college students are going hungry, Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said Friday during a discussion with officials from universities across the state. Prior to the pandemic, a report found 30% of all college students experienced "food insecurity" at some point in their college careers. However, the most recent survey...
Kaiser responds to picketing hospital workers as nurses association shows support
Hospital workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13. The protest is in response to the regional staffing crisis that the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union says is caused by Kaiser Permanente’s long-term issues with recruiting qualified employees.
mediafeed.org
Oregon first-time homebuyer assistance programs
If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Oregon, here’s some good news: Several programs — both statewide and local — offer help with finding an affordable mortgage or making a down payment. The not-so-good news? Though the hot market may cool in the months ahead, for now,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
February is the Last Month Oregonians will Receive Increased Emergency Food Benefits
OREGON– (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Oregon college officials, students worry about rise in food insecurity with pandemic food stamp benefits set to expire
Katherine Bode has been fielding calls all week from panicked Clatsop Community College students who will see the amount of assistance they receive to pay for food drop precipitously when public benefits revert to pre-pandemic levels in March. One nursing student who is balancing school with a job and raising...
focushillsboro.com
$15,000 Is Offered As A Reward For Information On The Killing Of An Oregon-born Wolf
Reward For Information: In October, someone illegally killed an Oregon wolf in Klamath Falls, and now there’s a $15,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. On Tuesday, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition added its own $5,000 incentive to the existing $10,000 offer from the...
Oregon community college enrollment drops again
Enrollment in Oregon’s community colleges declined again this fall, a worrying sign for higher education in the state and for its supply of skilled workers. Oregon’s community colleges had 85,000 students enrolled for the fall term, according to state data. That’s down 3.6% from 2021 – and off more than 26% compared to enrollment before the pandemic.
Motion filed to swap Brown out for Kotek in Oregon gun measure lawsuit
A motion was filed Wednesday in Oregon circuit court to replace former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown with current Gov. Tina Kotek in one of the lawsuits filed against the governor over Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law.
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
pnwag.net
Forest Service Looking To Fill Positions Across Oregon
The U.S. Forest Service needs to fill a wide range of temporary positions in Oregon for the spring and summer. The Forest Service’s Catherine Caruso said they started looking for summer workers back in September because hiring for a federal job is time consuming. But despite months of work, hundreds of openings remain across the state and more are coming online later this month.
mybasin.com
OREGON, IRS TO START PROCESSING TAX RETURNS JANUARY 23
Salem, OR—The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on January 23, 2023, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns. Although some taxpayers have already submitted their returns, processing doesn’t start until the tax season officially begins. Returns will be...
