ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregonians On Limited Incomes Find It Difficult To Make Ends Meet As Rent Increases 15%

Oregonians On Limited Incomes: After decades of toil, Richard and Edith Fondren were unprepared to spend their “Golden Years” in poverty. “We are always trying to find out how to make ends meet, but it doesn’t mean that we have a high quality of life. It’s a blessing that we have each other and have been married for almost 30 years “As Richard put it. “I don’t know if I could face the world if we didn’t have each other to lean on and that hand to grasp.”
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%

SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Schools get new guidance for gender inclusivity, supporting students, safety

New guidance from the Oregon Department of Education instructs schools on how best to support and protect “gender expansive” students, or “people whose gender expression and identity expand beyond perceived or expected societal gender norms.” It also reminds schools of state and federal laws requiring they do so.  The 48-page document published Jan. 5, Supporting […] The post Schools get new guidance for gender inclusivity, supporting students, safety appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon rep. plans to tackle food insecurity for college students

Too many college students are going hungry, Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said Friday during a discussion with officials from universities across the state. Prior to the pandemic, a report found 30% of all college students experienced "food insecurity" at some point in their college careers. However, the most recent survey...
OREGON STATE
mediafeed.org

Oregon first-time homebuyer assistance programs

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Oregon, here’s some good news: Several programs — both statewide and local — offer help with finding an affordable mortgage or making a down payment. The not-so-good news? Though the hot market may cool in the months ahead, for now,...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

February is the Last Month Oregonians will Receive Increased Emergency Food Benefits

OREGON– (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon community college enrollment drops again

Enrollment in Oregon’s community colleges declined again this fall, a worrying sign for higher education in the state and for its supply of skilled workers. Oregon’s community colleges had 85,000 students enrolled for the fall term, according to state data. That’s down 3.6% from 2021 – and off more than 26% compared to enrollment before the pandemic.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Forest Service Looking To Fill Positions Across Oregon

The U.S. Forest Service needs to fill a wide range of temporary positions in Oregon for the spring and summer. The Forest Service’s Catherine Caruso said they started looking for summer workers back in September because hiring for a federal job is time consuming. But despite months of work, hundreds of openings remain across the state and more are coming online later this month.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

OREGON, IRS TO START PROCESSING TAX RETURNS JANUARY 23

Salem, OR—The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on January 23, 2023, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns. Although some taxpayers have already submitted their returns, processing doesn’t start until the tax season officially begins. Returns will be...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy