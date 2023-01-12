ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan DDA examines costs for trash services

Members of the Newnan Downtown Development Authority were talking trash at their meeting on Wednesday — or rather how to pay for getting rid of it. For the past five plus years the city has been paying a portion of the cost of trash pickup for downtown, said Abigail Strickland, Main Street manager.
NEWNAN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

City of Locust Grove updates

The issue of parking large vehicles at people’s homes and in other locations was addressed by the Locust Grove City Council via several agenda items at its first meeting of 2023. The council voted January 2 to approved an ordinance amending the city code to expand the definition of...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
luxury-houses.net

Providing The Perfect Balance of Indoor And Outdoor Living, This Spectacular Modern House in Atlanta, GA Asks for $4.2M

The House in Atlanta offers the lush green resort-style outdoor living with the saltwater heated pool and spa, dramatic lounge-side fireplace, and more now available for sale. This home located at 172 Blackland Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,870 square feet of living spaces. Call Mikel Muffley – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: (404) 848-0996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project

Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA
AccessAtlanta

Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta

The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

John Robert Lines

John Robert Lines, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Newnan, Georgia, surrounded by his loving family. Bob, as he was known by friends and family, was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, son to the late John Andrew Lines and Mary Claire Sheppard Lines.
NEWNAN, GA

