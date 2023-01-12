ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUs6Q_0kCfCY7C00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead’s water levels?

The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”

Now, one day later, Lake Mead has risen another .2 feet to 1,045.25 feet above sea level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTwXo_0kCfCY7C00
Source: mead.uslakes.info

“Over the past few weeks, recent storm events and runoff into the tributaries that enter Lake Mead as well as reduced releases from Hoover Dam – due to a decrease in downstream demand – have had some impact on the lake’s elevation,” Hendrix told 8 News Now. “While the amount of precipitation received in the lower basin and from tributary inflows helps, rainfall from recent winter storms, alone, isn’t enough to offset the decades-long reservoir declines.”

Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas said, “Rain in the Las Vegas valley does help with Lake Mead’s water levels. However, it is more like a drop in the bucket compared to the contribution from the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin in E Utah, W Colorado, & SW Wyoming.”

Snowpack

The majority of water in Lake Mead comes from snowpack melt from the Colorado Rockies. Those snowpack levels have risen over the past week as storms hit the Rocky Mountains. Dec. 27 measurements of 102% snowpack in the region — just above normal — had risen to 149% as of today (Jan. 12) in the Upper Colorado River Basin.

Snowpack at 142% after week of storms in Upper Colorado River Basin

Drought

The recent storms in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have also helped with California’s drought – but not as much with Nevada. In California’s drought map, the worst classification, “exceptional drought” has been wiped off the map, and the second-worst category is nearly gone.

Here in Nevada, the area of ‘extreme drought’ has decreased in the last three months but remains in place for much of the central and northwest parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEUGR_0kCfCY7C00
Slide the arrows on the image to compare drought conditions from Sept. 2022 with Jan. 2023. (Source: U.S. Drought Monitor )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tAw2_0kCfCY7C00

On Oct. 10, 2022, 44.61% of Nevada was classified as being in an ‘extreme drought’. Now, three months later, 24.45% of the state is in ‘extreme drought’. It’s also worth noting that one year ago 7.5% of the state was listed as being under ‘exceptional drought’.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’

Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in central valley

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) are responding to a large fire in the central valley. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
AccuWeather

Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago

A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
DENVER, CO
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy