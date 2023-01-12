ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Oregon Brewers Festival cancels 2023 run, will return 'when the time is right'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would cancel its July 2023 event, with organizers saying the fest would return “when the time is right.”. In its 33 years, the four-day Oregon Brewers Festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s downtown core. A study from 2015 found that the festival brought more than $30 million to the state's economy.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
CORNELIUS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy