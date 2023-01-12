National Blood Donor Month: Here’s where you can donate in the Denver metro

DENVER (KDVR) – National Blood Donor Month coincides with a recent drop in blood donations for several service providers across the Denver metro.

Back on the final day of 1969, then-sitting President Richard Nixon designated January as National Blood Donor Month to encourage more Americans to join the giving masses during a time when the life-saving resource was in short supply.

Now, more than half a century later, a shortage is impacting several nonprofit service providers, including Vitalant , representatives of which recently revealed the organization’s overall blood supply had dipped to its lowest level in a year.

The challenges that arose from pandemic-imposed restrictions have mostly receded when it comes to impact, however, the annual drop in donations that comes with the holiday and flu season is being felt by blood banks.

In a statement released by Vitalant, it was revealed that since 2019, the blood drives it oversees have experienced a 50% drop in donations, which equates to roughly 90,000 donations in total.

“Starting the new year by scheduling a blood donation can make an incredible impact in your community,” Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark said in a release.

So, in response to this growing concern that’s been amplified by the holiday season, here are some providers you can make a donation appointment with today.

Blood donation centers in the Denver metro

If you have not donated before, or haven’t contributed to a service provider in a while, then consider reaching out to one of the following businesses taking donations now:

Vitalant is currently running a promotion between now and Jan. 20, during which all blood, Power Red, platelets and plasma donors are entered to win a trip to the “Big Game,” alternatively known as the Super Bowl. The winner will receive a package estimated to be $27,400 in value.

Once the nationally recognized month has come and gone, you can continue to schedule donation appointments throughout the year. After all, the need for life-saving blood does not take a season off.

