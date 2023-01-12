ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

National Blood Donor Month: Here’s where you can donate in the Denver metro

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqkwM_0kCfBaxz00

DENVER (KDVR) – National Blood Donor Month coincides with a recent drop in blood donations for several service providers across the Denver metro.

Back on the final day of 1969, then-sitting President Richard Nixon designated January as National Blood Donor Month to encourage more Americans to join the giving masses during a time when the life-saving resource was in short supply.

Can a layered approach to mental health treatment using ketamine and TMS help you?

Now, more than half a century later, a shortage is impacting several nonprofit service providers, including Vitalant , representatives of which recently revealed the organization’s overall blood supply had dipped to its lowest level in a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTN51_0kCfBaxz00
(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The challenges that arose from pandemic-imposed restrictions have mostly receded when it comes to impact, however, the annual drop in donations that comes with the holiday and flu season is being felt by blood banks.

In a statement released by Vitalant, it was revealed that since 2019, the blood drives it oversees have experienced a 50% drop in donations, which equates to roughly 90,000 donations in total.

Family’s $2,500 hospital charge, reduced after Problem Solvers get involved

“Starting the new year by scheduling a blood donation can make an incredible impact in your community,” Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark said in a release.

So, in response to this growing concern that’s been amplified by the holiday season, here are some providers you can make a donation appointment with today.

Blood donation centers in the Denver metro

If you have not donated before, or haven’t contributed to a service provider in a while, then consider reaching out to one of the following businesses taking donations now:

Vitalant is currently running a promotion between now and Jan. 20, during which all blood, Power Red, platelets and plasma donors are entered to win a trip to the “Big Game,” alternatively known as the Super Bowl. The winner will receive a package estimated to be $27,400 in value.

Once the nationally recognized month has come and gone, you can continue to schedule donation appointments throughout the year. After all, the need for life-saving blood does not take a season off.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
ARVADA, CO
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy