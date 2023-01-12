ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Splash-and-dash showers possible for MLK Jr. Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers will become a little less frequent Monday for western Oregon and Washington. Additional rainfall totals will be limited Monday and Tuesday with the best chance for rain along the coast. The rain potential increases again Wednesday as another cold front moves in from...
2023 Portland Boat Show returns to the Expo Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to start planning this year’s boating adventures at the 63rd Portland Boat Show at the Portland Expo Center. The show runs through Jan. 15 and features hundreds of boats and the latest equipment. Watch the video above to learn more.
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
