Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe

The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

10th annual History Road Rally set for EMC Jan. 28

The Montgomery County Historical Commission announces its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County Jan. 28. Historical Commission Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course

361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Miss Universe 2022: R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, from Houston crowned winner

HOUSTON - Congratulations are in order for the newly crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA!. R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, a Houston-native was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night in New Orleans for the Miss Universe pageant. The previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won in 2021 as Miss India, crowned Gabriel.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio

Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
HOUSTON, TX

