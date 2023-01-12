Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County’s newest Dave’s Hot Chicken continues the ‘hot chicken-ing’ of Houston
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening Friday. We’re in what appears to be…
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
mocomotive.com
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County
The Houston Humane Society said some of the dogs were underweight, suffering from injuries, and pregnant. These are the adorable dogs that will be placed for adoption.
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
mocomotive.com
10th annual History Road Rally set for EMC Jan. 28
The Montgomery County Historical Commission announces its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County Jan. 28. Historical Commission Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
luxury-houses.net
This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course
361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Miss Universe 2022: R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, from Houston crowned winner
HOUSTON - Congratulations are in order for the newly crowned Miss Universe, Miss USA!. R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA, a Houston-native was crowned as the new Miss Universe Saturday night in New Orleans for the Miss Universe pageant. The previous Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won in 2021 as Miss India, crowned Gabriel.
Threatened Texas Brewery Defends Decision To Turn Away Kyle Rittenhouse Rally
"Our place is super inclusive,” the brewery CEO told The Texas Tribune. “We are super pro-law enforcement. ... We have a lot of gay patrons."
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
KHOU
Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe
NEW ORLEANS — Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe competition Saturday night in New Orleans. Gabriel beat out 83 other women during the competition. The 28-year-old made history back in October when she became the first Filipina to win Miss USA. She was also the first Filipina to win Miss Texas.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
fox26houston.com
"I'm banned from Walmart over a bag of Reese's," Houston-area woman says after self-checkout "issue"
MONTGOMERY, Texas - A Houston-area woman is upset after she says she was banned from Walmart stores for accidentally forgetting to scan a bag of candy at a self-checkout counter. "I didn’t want to steal the Reese’s," said Paige Warren. "The second [security] stopped me, I was like, is something...
1 killed, several injured after mass shooting at club parking lot in NW Harris County, deputies say
More than 50 shots were fired and at least one AK47 was used during the deadly shooting that investigators believe was a targeted shooting.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel celebrates NASA moon landing in Miss Universe 2023 national costume contest
When Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel took the stage in the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show this week, she wore the moon, literally.
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
Comments / 0