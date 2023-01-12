Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
Iowa House District #18 Rep. Tom Moore Explains “MOMS” Program
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined numerous priorities for this legislative session this past week. Iowa District #18 Republican Representative Tom Moore said last year; the MOMS program was created to connect women with pregnancy support services, safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental Health Treatment. Moore says there are currently two centers of Excellence, specialty Hospitals that help connect rural patients with OBGYN services.
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
kicdam.com
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
kicdam.com
Keith Klatt, 95, Peterson
A Celebration of Life for 95 year old Keith Klatt of Peterson will be held Friday, January 20th from 3pm to 6pm at the Peterson Legion Community Building.
nwestiowa.com
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
kilrradio.com
Senator Dave Rowley Gives High Remarks to Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech
(KILR) – Area lawmakers have been giving high remarks for Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday night. One of those lawmakers was State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake. He highlighted what proposals and ideas stood out to him during Reynolds’ speech.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
KIMT
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
kniakrls.com
Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families
As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
KCCI.com
New state income tax reforms go into effect this year in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually on its way to aflat tax. In 2023, Iowa's top individual income tax rate drops from 8% to 6%. That gives a tax cut to Iowans making $75,000 or more when they file taxes next year.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
kiwaradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
KIMT
Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state. Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
Comments / 0