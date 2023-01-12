ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, IA

Related
kicdam.com

Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
OKOBOJI, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #18 Rep. Tom Moore Explains “MOMS” Program

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined numerous priorities for this legislative session this past week. Iowa District #18 Republican Representative Tom Moore said last year; the MOMS program was created to connect women with pregnancy support services, safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental Health Treatment. Moore says there are currently two centers of Excellence, specialty Hospitals that help connect rural patients with OBGYN services.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

January Antlerless Season underway

(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
SPENCER, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Keith Klatt, 95, Peterson

A Celebration of Life for 95 year old Keith Klatt of Peterson will be held Friday, January 20th from 3pm to 6pm at the Peterson Legion Community Building.
PETERSON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline

AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families

As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
PELLA, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New state income tax reforms go into effect this year in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually on its way to aflat tax. In 2023, Iowa's top individual income tax rate drops from 8% to 6%. That gives a tax cut to Iowans making $75,000 or more when they file taxes next year.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12

Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state. Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
MASON CITY, IA

