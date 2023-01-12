Read full article on original website
Powder Puff
3d ago
What do the businessmen want to do? That would be nice for everyone to know .Come on, tell us everything, not just some remark one man makes. Inquiring minds want to know. I'm not to sure of our politicians in office anymore.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees...
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi, state’s top doctor says
Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State...
Mississippi Gov. Seeks to Eliminate Income Tax
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, he announced this week. Reeves filed paperwork last week to run for re-election, and he announced that if he maintains his gubernatorial post there is "a path" for the state's income tax to be nixed.
WLOX
Global Teaching Project gives access to students in rural Mississippi areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school students in rural areas across the Magnolia State were treated to a weekend-long event at the Mississippi Museum of History and Civil Rights. “It’s a different experience from Marks, Mississippi, because Marks is very small,” said Jaylen Watson, a student from Marks. “So, you...
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
George County Schools can’t ban new board members from select meetings: Judge
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District (GCSD) will not be allowed to ban two new school board members from meetings about a lawsuit against the district, a judge said on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The order, issued by Magistrate Judge Robert Myers, Jr. in the Gulfport federal courthouse, denies a Dec. 9 […]
Jackson Free Press
New Lawsuit: Mississippi Prison Has 'Abhorrent Conditions'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman is a violent, rat-infested place where inmates live in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs are routinely ignored, attorneys say in a new lawsuit filed on behalf of 152 prisoners. The suit was filed in federal court...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas community reacts to executive order banning 'Latinx'
When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office on Tuesday she signed seven executive orders. One of the orders banned the term "Latin-x" from all government documents and titles. “We're going to continue to evolve with these terms so we don't even know if Latin-x is the best term," community...
southarkansassun.com
Alabama Plans to Issue Up to $200 One-Time Payments Under $2 Billion Excess Budget
The state of Alabama plans to issue up to $200 in one time-payments after a $2 billion in excess from tax revenues in 2022. However, Alabama Governor has not yet released a state budget plan for 2023. In 2022, the state of Alabama has collected tax revenues with a total...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Mississippi Press
Jackson County School Board won’t renew superintendent’s contract
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Barry Amacker spent 12 years as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools, elected to the post three times by the residents of the school district. When state law changed in 2019, however, and allowed county school boards to appoint their own choice for superintendent, the Jackson...
Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary
The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday. Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
WLOX
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not too long ago, George Wright spent his days sleeping outside, digging in dumpsters and wondering where his next meal would come from. For Wright, life wasn’t about living...but surviving. “I was just hustling and staying, you know, anywhere I can,” said Wright. “I...
Comments / 4