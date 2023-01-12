ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 4

Powder Puff
3d ago

What do the businessmen want to do? That would be nice for everyone to know .Come on, tell us everything, not just some remark one man makes. Inquiring minds want to know. I'm not to sure of our politicians in office anymore.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TaxBuzz

Mississippi Gov. Seeks to Eliminate Income Tax

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) is seeking to eliminate the state's income tax, he announced this week. Reeves filed paperwork last week to run for re-election, and he announced that if he maintains his gubernatorial post there is "a path" for the state's income tax to be nixed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

New Lawsuit: Mississippi Prison Has 'Abhorrent Conditions'

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman is a violent, rat-infested place where inmates live in “abhorrent conditions” and their medical needs are routinely ignored, attorneys say in a new lawsuit filed on behalf of 152 prisoners. The suit was filed in federal court...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Jackson County School Board won’t renew superintendent’s contract

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Barry Amacker spent 12 years as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools, elected to the post three times by the residents of the school district. When state law changed in 2019, however, and allowed county school boards to appoint their own choice for superintendent, the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy