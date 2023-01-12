ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Princeton-Blairstown Center Appoints Trenton Native Randy D. Stephens to Board of Trustees

When Trentonians are in the world making a difference, we all stand to benefit from their impact on our communities. The Princeton-Blairstown Center recently announced that they had appointed Randy D. Stephens to their Board of Trustees. Stephens is a Trenton native and a first-generation college graduate. After graduating from Trenton Catholic High School, Stephens continued his education as a student-athlete at Hofstra University in Hempstead, Long Island. Randy earned a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Cairn University and is a Business Relationship Manager for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA).
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Mercer County Clerk Given 'Perfect Score' for Passport Processing

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- For the third year in a row, the Mercer County Clerk's Office has been awarded a perfect score for their passport services by the National Passport Center. Each year, the U.S. Department of State reviews passport offices across the country. Mercer County Clerk Sollami Covello praised the Passport Services Office which is led by Chris Tozour and supported by Aida Borges. "The staff members are to be commended for their dedicated service, daily commitment to excellence, and a job very well done,” said Sollami Covello. The Mercer County Clerk's Office must pass an annual inspection and audit by the Federal government for its management...
N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary

A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
