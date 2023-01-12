RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a suspect who hit a police SUV and fled the scene while intoxicated Friday night, according to police. Just before 11:10 p.m., police responded to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. Police said an officer was outside their patrol vehicle assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle when the driver of a pickup truck on Hammond Road hit the police car.

