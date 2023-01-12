Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
What do you think about the McDonald's fully automated restaurant?Amarie M.Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Related
Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas
Forget all those artist-owned bars on Broadway in Nashville… It looks like Koe Wetzel might be gearing up to open his own bar and restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, in Fort Worth, Texas soon. As of right now, there’s not much information out there, but a fan shared this picture yesterday of what looks to be the front of the building with Koe’s signature logo plastered front and center: @KoeWetzel pretty excited about this!! pic.twitter.com/xooC9MCdZZ — Bradley Winkenweder (@brawink) January […] The post Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
papercitymag.com
Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More
A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
Southlake Style
Spring Festival Returns To Southlake
The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade
Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Opens in Cowtown
(WBAP/KLIF) — Visitors from across the nation and the world are Fort Worth bound, as the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off Friday, January 13th. The yearly event gives a huge economic boost to the area, as $115-million is pumped into the greater Fort Worth area. According...
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
All-Western Parade Kicks Off Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Opening Weekend
The opening weekend of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off with a long-standing tradition of a western parade. The All-Western Parade included more than 2,000 horses joined by riding clubs and marching bands. The route began at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street in Fort Worth.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15
January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
theboxhouston.com
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
papercitymag.com
5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
'Truly an inspiration': Tony Hawk calls on North Texas city to honor hometown legend at skate park
GARLAND, Texas — Pro skater Tony Hawk has joined a North Texas community in calling on the Garland City Council to honor a hometown favorite at the city's newest skate park. In a video posted on social media, Hawk made his pitch for the city to memorialize Garland native Jon Comer at the Boneyard skate park, which opened in October 2022.
'Jiggle the can opener': Twitter had a day with the missing (and now safe) Dallas clouded leopard
DALLAS — A clouded leopard went missing at the Dallas Zoo on Friday. Thankfully, Nova was found safe and sound on the zoo property Friday evening. And while police are still investigating why the net on Nova's enclosure was cut open, we figured it might be fun - with Nova safe, of course - to comb through the puns, zingers and memes that flowed on social media Friday.
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch
As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
WFAA
Discover a unique dining experience at Y. O. Ranch Steakhouse
One of the most unique steak houses in Dallas is serving up wild game and has a history that includes helping to save the longhorn – Hannah digs into the food and history at Y. O. Ranch Steakhouse. For more information, visit them online at yoranchsteakhouse.com.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
349
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0