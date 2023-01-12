ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas

Forget all those artist-owned bars on Broadway in Nashville… It looks like Koe Wetzel might be gearing up to open his own bar and restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, in Fort Worth, Texas soon. As of right now, there’s not much information out there, but a fan shared this picture yesterday of what looks to be the front of the building with Koe’s signature logo plastered front and center: @KoeWetzel pretty excited about this!! pic.twitter.com/xooC9MCdZZ — Bradley Winkenweder (@brawink) January […] The post Koe Wetzel To Open New Bar And Restaurant, Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room, In Fort Worth, Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More

A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Spring Festival Returns To Southlake

The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Omni Theater Returning With Major Upgrade

Fort Worth's Omni IMAX is returning as a new reimagined digital dome. If you grew up in Fort Worth, you probably remember the Omni Theater IMAX at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. For nearly 40 years, it was a hot destination for those who wanted to experience...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Opens in Cowtown

(WBAP/KLIF) — Visitors from across the nation and the world are Fort Worth bound, as the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off Friday, January 13th. The yearly event gives a huge economic boost to the area, as $115-million is pumped into the greater Fort Worth area. According...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15

January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
theboxhouston.com

A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy

Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Jiggle the can opener': Twitter had a day with the missing (and now safe) Dallas clouded leopard

DALLAS — A clouded leopard went missing at the Dallas Zoo on Friday. Thankfully, Nova was found safe and sound on the zoo property Friday evening. And while police are still investigating why the net on Nova's enclosure was cut open, we figured it might be fun - with Nova safe, of course - to comb through the puns, zingers and memes that flowed on social media Friday.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch

As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Discover a unique dining experience at Y. O. Ranch Steakhouse

One of the most unique steak houses in Dallas is serving up wild game and has a history that includes helping to save the longhorn – Hannah digs into the food and history at Y. O. Ranch Steakhouse. For more information, visit them online at yoranchsteakhouse.com.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
349
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy