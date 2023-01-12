ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney, talks talks with Mehdi Hasan about A.G. Merrick Garland's effort to appear non-partisan by appointing a conservative Republican Trump-appointee as the special counsel investigating classified documents found at President Biden's properties, and the futility of trying to appease Republican complaints. Jan. 14, 2023.
McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney and University of Michigan Law School professor, about the newly released deposition transcript in the defamation lawsuit filed against Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll who has accused Trump of raping her. McQuade explains what the former president’s answers may reveal about him.Jan. 14, 2023.
Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised

As Congress debates how to move forward on major issues like raising the debt ceiling and approving a budget to avoid a government shutdown, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan joins Ali Velshi to explain why this dire threat to the U.S. economy isn’t some easily escapable problem, “we’ve got to deal with this, we’ve got to extend the debt ceiling,” despite the multiple levers Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could pull to temporarily mend this situation.Jan. 15, 2023.
Fmr Congressmen on House GOP’s score-settling and “narrative of grievance”

House Republicans have been off to a rough start. The fallout from the George Santos controversy is continuing and the marathon battle for the Speakership publicly exposed rifts in the party. But now, the first full week of the 118th Congress is in the books. Along with passing a pair of misleading and meritless anti-abortion bills, House Republicans also began setting up investigations of Democrats. “They’re giving their base voters what they want,” says former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh. Walsh adds, “these two years are all about revenge.” Former Democratic Congressman Max Rose agrees, saying that the Republicans are focused on furthering a “narrative of grievance.” Rose tells Ali Velshi, “there’s been a dominance of extremism and it’s a scary thought that may be the dynamic going forward.”Jan. 14, 2023.
How many Republicans knew about George Santos’ many lies?

About a week after Rep. George Santos’ lies became a major national story, The New York Post reported that senior House Republicans were aware of the Republican’s deceptions, and the topic had become a “running joke” among some GOP insiders ahead of last year’s midterm elections.
More documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, new statements say

New statements from President Joe Biden's personal attorney and special counsel Richard Sarver reveal that additional classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware home. NBC News' Allie Raffa explains the timeline of the discovery and how many documents have been found so far.Jan. 14, 2023.
Trump vets gain power in Biden-Garland DOJ

Attorney General Garland taps a Trump-appointed prosecutor as special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Biden's home and old office. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports on Garland’s approach and its potential problems and pitfalls.Jan. 14, 2023.
Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.16.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * As the Republican National Committee elections near, incumbent Chair Ronna McDaniel, at least for now, has decided not to participate in debates with her challengers. RNC members will choose their leaders at their winter meeting, which will begin a week from Friday.
House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has announced in a statement it will be launching a probe into the classified documents found at President Biden's home in Delaware and former office. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 13, 2023.
President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation

Sources tell NBC News President Biden is frustrated with the backlash to the classified documents controversy and annoyed about what he views as probable sloppiness by aides who packed up his items after he left the vice presidency. MSNBC Contributors David Rohde and Jill Wine-Banks joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the investigation into Biden’s handling of government documents. Jan. 16, 2023.
Gas stove tantrum reflects Republicans’ post-policy cynicism

As the last Congress was getting underway two years ago, as Senate Democrats prepared to pass the American Rescue Plan, then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled an online video focusing on his priority at the time. Oddly enough, it had nothing to do with the massive legislative package. Instead, in...
McCarthy’s defense of Santos is a thinly-veiled attempt to cling to power

Republican leaders in New York's suburban Nassau County made an impressive show of political leadership when several of them called for the resignation of admitted "embellisher" Rep. George Santos. But one powerful Republican leader, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, was not among them. Instead, McCarthy gave us a profile in political cowardice not only by not calling out Santos but by defending him with whataboutisms about others who have embellished their résumés in the past.
