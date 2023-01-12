ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville (TN) Fire Department Adds New Medical Response Truck

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN NARROWLY MISSES RUNNING INTO UNMARKED COUNTY INVESTIGATOR

To determine his BAC. City Fire responded to the jail to draw the blood due to Mr. Moore’s extreme level of intoxication and agitated state once at the jail. Mr. Moore was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and carrying a prohibited weapon. The blood and brass knuckles were placed in evidence.
CROSSVILLE, TN
areadevelopment.com

City of Gallatin Launches “Gallatin Gets it” Following Another Year of Economic Growth

The Gallatin Economic Development Agency, the City of Gallatin’s principal organization for corporate recruitment and expansion, announced the launch of a new marketing initiative following another consecutive year of economic growth. The new promotional campaign “Gallatin Gets It,” is part of the agency's continuous effort to provide information about the city's thriving business climate and competitive advantages to global business decision-makers in tech and manufacturing sectors.
GALLATIN, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKO

Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wjle.com

County Mayor Announces Bid Opening Date for Various Projects

DeKalb County Mayor Matt Adcock has announced that bid openings will be January 26th at 12pm noon during the County Commission Purchasing Committee meeting. *Bid Opening for fencing project at the convenience site located at the intersection of Allen Ferry road and Hwy 56. Bidders are encouraged to go to the convenience site to examine the need. Bid specifications can be found at the County Mayor’s office. Bids must be turned in before the 12pm purchasing committee meeting on the 26th day of January 2023.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday Auto Accident

A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy