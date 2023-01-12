ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtoc.com

Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Follow the footsteps of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Have you ever wanted to follow the footsteps of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? You can at regional stops before or after MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16. In fact, Grice Connect’s readers can do this through following the Georgia’s Footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trail. The “trail” is more of a virtual compilation of landmarks or stops related to the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. King, Jr. from Explore Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early. For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
hotelbusiness.com

Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties

Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE

