“Communities Produce Families” Dr. Enola Mosley at MLK Breakfast
Dr. Enola Mosley, a 42 year educator with the Bulloch County Schools, delivered a powerfully encouraging keynote message at the annual MLK Prayer Breakfast benefiting the Bulloch County NAACP Youth Council. After a few years break due to COVID the breakfast was held at the Williams Center on Saturday, January...
wtoc.com
Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry hosting 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry will host the 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community dinner Monday. The event will take place immediately following Savannah’s parade at the Tompkins Community Center on Ogeechee Road. There will be a hot meal COVID and flu vaccinations plus career...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
WJCL
Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with kick-off celebration
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University helped kick off our region’s remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The faculty, staff, students, and the community gathered today to reflect on how Dr. King changed our country and our culture. They also looked ahead to the future. Groups from...
wtoc.com
McIntosh County annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Saturday
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County held their annual MLK Day parade this Saturday morning. Parade Committee members say it’s the biggest one they’ve ever had. It was a beautiful day, fit for a parade, as local church groups, city leaders and community members marched down Northway Street in the parade.
Follow the footsteps of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Have you ever wanted to follow the footsteps of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? You can at regional stops before or after MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16. In fact, Grice Connect’s readers can do this through following the Georgia’s Footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trail. The “trail” is more of a virtual compilation of landmarks or stops related to the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. King, Jr. from Explore Georgia.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. kicks off weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marks the start of a weekend full of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the time he spent in Liberty County. It all leads up to the big parade that steps off from the Bradwell Institute on Monday. This year’s theme is “Reconciling...
wtoc.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early. For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.
WJCL
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
wtoc.com
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
hotelbusiness.com
Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties
Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
