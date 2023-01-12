Have you ever wanted to follow the footsteps of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? You can at regional stops before or after MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16. In fact, Grice Connect’s readers can do this through following the Georgia’s Footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Trail. The “trail” is more of a virtual compilation of landmarks or stops related to the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. King, Jr. from Explore Georgia.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO