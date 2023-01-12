Read full article on original website
TK-421
2d ago
pathetic excuse for a news report. this literally tells us nothing. don't come out with a story until you ACTUALLY HAVE A STORY.
Adam Brake
2d ago
yeah they don't even list the reason for the search this is where it's important to stop them at the door make them show you a search warrant signed by a judge verified by something otherwise you should be telling them to pound salt and move on...
Fox 59
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
WLFI.com
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
wfyi.org
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday. The live footage was filmed by and […]
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
WIBC.com
Police: Boone County Student Makes Threats, Extra Security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School
BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–There is extra security at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School in Boone County. Police say a student made threats against other students, teachers, and staff members this week. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says one student told school leaders that another student was making threats against them....
WLFI.com
Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point. He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area. Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
WLFI.com
Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead, starving animals found at Hancock County farm
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An extreme case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Hancock County. Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News she witnessed dozens of animals dead, injured or starved. "We've worked a lot of cases and I'll definitely say this is one of the worst," said Head.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
Family, friends remember youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting
Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 at County Line Road.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents […]
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
2 shot at Avon apartment complex, 2 suspects arrested
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
