NY sexual harassment prevention policy updated to include remote workers, define different gender identities

Hate telemarketing? New law gives New Yorkers an easier way out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Telemarketing calls can seem to be at an all-time high, but New Yorkers will soon have a way out thanks to a new state law. Starting in March, telemarketers will be required by law to offer the people they call the option of being added to their organization’s do-not-call list after identifying themselves and on whose behalf they’re calling.
Hochul dumb gas-stove ban will be more expensive for New Yorkers, won’t save the planet (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In a senseless genuflection to green zealots in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address called for natural gas-fired stoves to be banned in new buildings by the end of the decade. Also included in the ban would be gas-powered...
Whale found dead in New Jersey was likely struck by vessel, officials say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
Bet365 promo code Ohio: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bonus Credits today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New Bet365 customers in Ohio should sign up today and claim this amazing offer. To qualify, new bettors need only to make a...
Mega Millions numbers: Winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at deli on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone hopes to win the Powerball jackpot, but taking home the third-place prize of $50,000 is nothing to scoff at. KP Deli Corp. at 255 Hylan Blvd. in Rosebank recently sold such a desirable ticket for the Saturday, Jan. 14, drawing, New York Lottery officials announced. Another third-prize ticket was also sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, N.Y., giving that store three winners in the span of a week.
Ohio DraftKings sign-up promo unlocks $200 in bonus bets no matter what
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The combination of recently legalized online sports betting in Ohio and NFL Wild Card weekend makes it the perfect time to sign up...
With 1 tweet, Jets’ Sauce Gardner shows just how smart he is
There was a one-word message printed in bold white letters on the black T-shirts hanging in the New York Jets players’ lockers when they arrived last week to pack up. Head coach Robert Saleh was talking about the six-game losing streak that torpedoed the season and extended the Jets’ playoff drought to a franchise-record 12 consecutive years.
