NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Ravens news: John Harbaugh drops truth behind Tyler Huntley’s botched QB sneak in loss to Bengals
The dreams for a Super Bowl win this season for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens came to a crashing end Sunday night, as they fell prey to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-17 road loss. Making that loss even harder to swallow for the Ravens was the competitive nature of the contest.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win
The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
Lamar Jackson injury haters get truth bomb from Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did all that he could, but the superstar just couldn’t get healthy enough for his team’s Wild Card Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Tyler Huntley stepping in instead. Since Lamar only had a PCL sprain in his knee yet missed the final six games, it had many fans […] The post Lamar Jackson injury haters get truth bomb from Marlon Humphrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Lamar Jackson just take a shot at Ravens ahead of free agency?
Sunday night marked the end of the Baltimore Ravens’ season, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, Tyler Huntley was under center after Lamar Jackson failed to recover from his knee injury in time for the playoffs. After the team refused to give him a guaranteed five-year deal before the campaign began, the versatile QB may now hit free agency. Or the Ravens will be smart and lock down their franchise cornerstone. Regardless of the decision, Jackson clearly put the front office on notice Monday with a cryptic message on his IG story. Or so it seems.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hide his frustration after the team got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday. Carroll shared that the Seahawks had a really good shot at winning the game, especially after a strong second quarter that saw them take the lead against […] The post Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State history
Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) has entered his name in the 2023 NFL Draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Twitter Monday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
Ravens’ stance on Lamar Jackson contract extension amid injury concerns
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive question they need to answer in the offseason: will they keep Lamar Jackson? The quarterback refused to sign an extension with the team in the offseason, seeking a much larger payday from his team. While he’s been phenomenal this year, his recent injury problems cast doubt on his future. However, the Ravens don’t seem to be concerned, as they still want to sign Lamar Jackson to a new extension, per Ian Rapoport.
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud announces he will enter 2023 NFL Draft
On Monday morning, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud announced on Twitter that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft.
