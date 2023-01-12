Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Related
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
kalw.org
Why Foster City wants to cull geese
There’s been numerous stories making the headlines revolving the question of how to best live with wildlife in a city. This past summer, Foster City, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area entered the national spotlight because of the uproar it caused amongst residents and readers across the country – the City’s decided on a controversial plan to kill its local geese.
sfstandard.com
Scandal-Ridden SF Garbage Collector May Lose One of Its Contracts With the City
Recology, the scandal-plagued garbage company that has collected refuse from San Francisco for almost a century, could lose one of its near-monopoly contracts with the city, according to a city official. While this may be the first time since the 1930s that Recology or one of its subsidiaries has not...
Aaron Peskin’s long, strange trip
That was newly ensconced Board President Aaron Peskin’s nanosecond-quick reply when asked how his first few days back atop the Board of Supervisors was treating him. At issue wasn’t his daunting task of galvanizing a board whose fractiousness was fully revealed during the 17 — seventeen — rounds of voting it required to elect a president. Nor was it the looming task of mitigating a budget deficit of some three-quarters of a billion dollars, exacerbated by the wholesale implosion of property and business tax revenue.
San Francisco Examiner
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new...
sfbayview.com
Will SF DA Jenkins prosecute white racist who water-hosed Black homeless woman?
Ten days into 2023, in the midst of a record breaking rainstorm that is being called an atmospheric river and a cyclone bomb, good ol’ San Francisco racism showed its anti-Black face and made the internet explode after Collier Gwin, the white owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, located at 712 Montgomery St. in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco was videotaped water-hosing a homeless Black woman who was sitting on the curb outside of his gallery.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan
In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Questions raised on whether city ‘swept’ unhoused during storms
In a Thursday afternoon hearing, lawyers for the homeless plaintiffs suing San Francisco said they dismissed Mayor London Breed and Healthy Streets Operations Center director Sam Dodge as defendants, but will potentially sue them in their individual capacities. And while the homeless plaintiffs alleged the city violated the partial injunction...
48hills.org
Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget
I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
SF tech company DocuSign sheds office space, but there's good news too
Another San Francisco tech company's headquarters are shrinking.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
sfstandard.com
This Perfectly Ordinary South Bay Suburb Is America’s Happiest City
A financial technology company analyzed the nation’s most populous places using a hard-to-quantify question: What’s the happiest city in America? The answer is essentially found in the city’s own name: Sunnyvale, Calif. Smart Asset graded the 200 biggest cities by 13 metrics, including life expectancy, percentage of...
Eater
Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers
Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
sfstandard.com
This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist
Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
Ex-San Jose mayor’s public records reforms spark alarm
In one of his last actions in office, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants to reform how the city complies with transparency laws—a move experts say could limit the public’s access to the inner workings of City Hall. Liccardo, who termed out in December after 16 years...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Homeless Lawsuit Appears Headed to Trial
A lawsuit accusing San Francisco of subjecting homeless people to cruel and unusual punishment is headed for an eight-day bench trial set for next April, a federal judge said on Thursday. Filed by the Coalition on Homelessness, the lawsuit alleges that multiple city agencies violated federal precedent by removing homeless...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 1