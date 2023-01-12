ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

New Roseville burger joint is drawing big crowds. Here’s what it offers

By Randy Diamond
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tpiq2_0kCf9TCN00

At first glance, $9 might seem like a lot to pay for a fast-food hamburger, but the frequent lines outside the door at the Moksa Barrel House are a testimony to the success of the establishment that opened in late summer.

Its actually another food item, the chicken tenders, that helped spur the opening of the restaurant.

“We have young kids and they love our chicken tenders,” said Fagoni of him and his wife, chef, business partner Molly Hawks. “They call the chicken, daddy chicken. So we always had an idea to create a restaurant.”

The chicken tenders cost $7, so more kids and adults can get a taste.

After two fancy restaurants spanning a decade and a half, the counter-service ordering approach is new to Fagoni and Hawks. Moksa Barrel House is also a collaboration between the owners of Hawks, a restaurant in East Sacramento, and the owners of Moksa Brewing Co. in Rocklin.

Fagoni said the microbrewery owners wanted to expand their beer offerings to a restaurant and also offer wine.

What to eat: Back to the most popular food item, the burgers.

The burgers are 4 ounces of a custom blend of brisket, chuck and short rib from organic meats purveyor, Double R Ranch in Loomis,Washington. They are cooked on a griddle with greenleaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, dill pickle and burger sauce on a potato bun.

The same burger with a slightly bigger 6-ounce size and french fries thrown in costs $21 at Hawks Public House on Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. However, the brioche hamburger bun is house made, not out of a package.

It will cost $4 for a small french fries at Moksa Barrel House so you’re still $9 ahead.

For a bigger spend, the burger at the original Hawks restaurant in Granite Bay is $25, but dinners get 8 ounces of Snake River Farm Wagyu beef for the price.

The $9 burger at Moksa Barrel House might just be the best deal in town!

Where: 10007 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville

Hours: Hours can be tricky. Generally the restaurant opens at noon on weekends and on Friday and Saturday can stay open until 11 p.m. But on other days, the restaurant may only be open between 3 and 9 p.m. The opening and closing times can vary depending on the week.

Comments / 2

Columbus
3d ago

Restaurants are going to have to have Price Cutting Specials, to bring in customers! No way I'll ever pay $21 for a burger!

Reply
3
 

