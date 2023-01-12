ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller to plead guilty to lesser charge in Vermont burglary case

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ezra Miller has entered a guilty plea for a lesser charge in a Vermont burglary case, according to a plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court’s Criminal Division.

“The Flash” star originally pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges in October, after being accused of illegally entering their neighbor’s home in Stamford, and stealing three bottles of liquor: gin, vodka and rum.

Miller, 30, would plead guilty to unlawful trespass, and the single counts of burglary and petit larceny would be waived, according to legal documents published by Deadline .

They would be forced to pay a $692 penalty charge under the Count 3 of trespassing — which includes a $192 surcharge, as Vermont’s penalty for the crime is to be “imprisoned not more than 3 months or fined not more than $500.00 or both.”

Ezra Miller has entered a guilty plea for a lesser charge in a Vermont burglary case.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ezra Miller with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, as they appear Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in a livestream video remotely from Burlington, Vermont, during Miller’s arraignment at superior court.
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The change-of-plea hearing is this Friday.

The embattled actor had quite the year in 2022. Miller — who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — faced assault and abuse allegations on top of other legal woes.

In March 2022, they were arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct — a charge to which they later pleaded no contest — and, in April, for second-degree assault after throwing a chair at a woman . They had reportedly been the subject of 10 calls to Hawaii police in less than a month.

Ezra Miller in a police booking photo after their arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment on March 28, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaii.
Hawaiʻi Police Department via Getty Images

It was reported in June that Miller was hosting three young children and their 25-year-old mother at their drug- and gun-filled Vermont farm since mid-April.

Victims of Miller’s alleged abuse broke their silence at the end of June. A Massachusetts judge granted one victim — a 12-year-old nonbinary child — and their mother a temporary harassment prevention order against the actor, who has been accused of grooming young girls in an alleged cult-like situation.

Back in August, Miller broke their silence in a statement provided to Variety , saying they would seek treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Ezra Miller in a police booking photo after their arrest for second-degree assault on April 19, 2022 in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Hawaiʻi Police Department via Getty Images

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in the statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

