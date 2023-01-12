ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger suggested Idaho murders a ‘crime of passion,’ neighbor says

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 3 days ago

Bryan Kohberger reportedly asked one of his neighbors about the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — and suggested it was a “crime of passion.”

Kohberger, a 28-year-old PhD student in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, spoke to his neighbor shortly after the shocking crime in nearby Moscow, Idaho, CBS News reported .

“He brought it up in conversation,” the neighbor told the news outlet on Wednesday.

“[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, ‘Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'”

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the two chatted a few days after the Nov. 13 killings, “so there wasn’t much details out.”

However, as the investigation went on, Kohberger’s behavior seemingly changed.

Bryan Kohberger reportedly suggested the deaths of the four University of Idaho students were a “crime of passion” to his neighbor.
Kai Eiselein
Kohberger’s neighbor also said the suspect told her it seemed like the police “have no leads.”
CBS News
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed on Nov. 13.
Instagram

Two former classmates of Kohberger’s at Washington State University in Pullman last fall said the once “gregarious” accused killer fell “completely silent” during a discussion about the murders.

Additionally, a former student of Kohberger’s said the teaching assistant seemed “preoccupied” and started grading leniently following the slayings.

Two former classmates of Kohberger’s at Washington State University in Pullman last fall said the suspect fell “completely silent” during a discussion about the murders.
Kai Eiselein

Meanwhile, Kohberger appeared in court Thursday for a status conference where a judge set a probable cause hearing on June 26.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

New York Post

New York City, NY
