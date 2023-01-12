ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date

The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs

League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"

Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Fortnite Family Guy Skin in Development According to Leaks

Leakers have identified a possibly Family Guy skin in the works for Fortnite, codenamed "FrenchFry." It's been a while since we've seen a truly bizarre skin appear in Fortnite. While Chapter 4 Season 1 has already set up Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia to enter the battle royale, his inclusion isn't too far-fetched. Particularly since Fortnite has a line of iconic video game hero skins, which has included the lieks of Horizon's Aloy, Halo's Master Chief, and God of War's Kratos to name a few.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
Warzone 2 Player Count Dropping "At a Higher Rate Than Expected"

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 player count is dropping at a concerning rate. Just two months ago, fans were rushing to play the launch of Warzone 2. Players had high expectations for the revamped battle royale after the success of Verdansk and the original Warzone. Unfortunately, many quickly began seeing flaws in the new game, and as time passes, the issues are only getting worse.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Changes

League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked changes were detailed in the Patch 13.1 notes released Thursday, Jan. 10. League of Legends Patch 13.1 kicks off Season 2023 including balance changes, updates to Ranked, a new Mythic Shop rotation and more. Preseason 2023 introduced players to more jungle changes, a new tank meta thanks to items like Heartsteel and much more. As players prepare for another year of climbing the ladder, there are changes coming to Ranked Solo/Duo and Ranked Flex.
