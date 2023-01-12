ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Republicans might want to wait on celebrating the DOJ probe of Biden | Opinion

By the Editorial Board
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJefU_0kCf8yOz00

After months of bashing the Justice Department for going after the former president, Republicans are welcoming an investigation into the current one.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he would be appointing a special prosecutor to investigate how and why classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time in the Obama administration remained in his possession.

“As I have said before, I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity,” Garland said at a press conference Thursday. “But under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel.”

It was revealed this week that Biden’s legal team discovered a set of classified documents when cleaning out his personal office in Washington, D.C. in November. A second set of documents was also apparently found at his home in Delaware. Both sets of documents were said to be leftover from his time as vice president. North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop expressed concern that the public was just now finding out if the documents were discovered in November.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and other Republicans called on Garland to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Biden matter, saying “there should be no double standard in our justice system.” Garland complied.

The Biden news has drawn comparisons to the ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents, which came to a head in August when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

While the inquiries into Trump and Biden both concern classified documents, the two cases appear to have key differences — despite the GOP’s eagerness to conflate them. A “small number” of classified documents were found in Biden’s possession, and his lawyers immediately notified authorities, voluntarily returning the documents as soon as they were discovered. More than 300 documents have been recovered from Trump since he left office in 2021, many of which were only obtained through a subpoena and a court-authorized search of Trump’s private residence.

Most significantly, investigators are also evaluating whether to charge Trump with obstruction of justice or destruction of documents, because he and his legal team may have defied subpoenas and made false statements in their failure to turn over all relevant documents.

We agree with Garland’s decision to appoint a special prosecutor with Biden. An investigation is not an indictment — it’s an opportunity to provide clarity where answers are needed, and we welcome that.

It shows Americans that the Justice Department will take any potential mishandling of classified documents seriously, regardless of whether the person is a Democrat or Republican. That helps refute the loud allegations of politicization that Republicans have hurled at the DOJ — and are planning to investigate now that they’ve taken the House majority.

If the Biden and Trump situations are indeed different, then the investigation will reflect that instead of allowing resentment and conspiracy to fester. Regardless, Americans should be pleased the DOJ is doing its job.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk

Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

‘January 6th’ Trailer: New Doc Shows Pelosi, Cheney and Other Members of Congress Reliving Capitol Attack (Video)

“January 6th” invites viewers to experience an up-close look at the historic 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The trailer for discovery+’s new documentary features interviews with members of Congress as well as exclusive accounts from police officers, first responders and those on the frontlines of the Jan. 6 attack for an in-depth, personal documentation of that day like we’ve never seen before.
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
22K+
Followers
366
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy