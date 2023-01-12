Read full article on original website
South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain
South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for Bay Area Shorelines
Heavy run-off from recent rains combined with high tides is expected to cause minor flooding along Bay Area shorelines Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory, in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday, ranges from the Sonoma County coast down to southern Monterey...
Potholes From Bay Area Storms Cause Major Problems for Drivers
Dozens of cars were damaged Monday morning on Highway 101 along the Peninsula. Drivers across the Bay Area have had similar experiences tending to damaged vehicles during the parade of storms that battered the region for weeks. Bart Ney of Caltrans said the agency has been working fix and repair...
Storm-Battered Capitola Wharf Could Be Closed for a Year
The storm-damaged wharf in Capitola is expected to remain closed for a year, a local business announced Tuesday. Towering waves battered the popular beachside town's wharf earlier this month, ripping off wood planks in parts and completely wiping out a chunk in the middle of the wharf's span. Capitola Boat...
Landslide Debris Cancels ACE Train Service Through Niles Canyon
An ongoing landslide problem in Niles Canyon, near Fremont, stalled an Altamont Corridor Express train once again Wednesday morning, prompting the agency to cancel service through the area for the day, ACE told NBC Bay Area. It was the second consecutive day commuters were stranded or turned back on the...
Relief Grants for Residents, Businesses Facing Flood Damage in San Francisco
San Francisco residents, property owners and businesses that were badly impacted from January's series of winter storms may be eligible for financial relief, Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, San Francisco has been hit by a series of storms that prompted flooding, mudslides and...
‘This Is the Worst': Belmont Neighborhood on Edge Following Landslide
A landslide that forced two families out of their homes over the weekend continued to cause problems Monday on the Peninsula. The area of Belmont's San Juan Boulevard is shut down after part of a hillside under and between the two homes gave way on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the landslide.
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
Will Your Water Bill Decrease Due to Recent Rain?
All of the recent rain has people wondering if their water bill will start to go down. John Tang, a vice president of the San Jose Water company, said he understands why the public would expect water rates to go down, especially since the company raised rates recently with the approval of the California Public Utilities Commission. But he pointed out that San Jose Water is a retailer subject to rising taxes and the cost of service from its wholesale supplier: the water district.
MLK Ride and March Returns to San Francisco
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. march returned to San Francisco. It was paused for two years because of the pandemic and hundreds of people participated in Monday's march. Many said it is an important event to share with their children and grandchildren. NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more...
Berkeley City Leaders Advance Plan to Build Thousands of New Homes
More housing could be on the way across Berkeley after city leaders late Wednesday night advanced a state-required plan to build nearly 9,000 homes by 2031. After critics of the original 600-page plan, dubbed the Housing Element, felt it didn't spread out the new construction to include wealthier neighborhoods, the City Council approved an amendment that commits Berkeley to rezoning such areas for more housing development.
Even After 50 Years On The Job, San Francisco School Bus Driver Still Goes Extra Mile For Students With Disabilities
In 1971, Shirley Canyon had a part-time job working for the US Mint in San Francisco. She really didn’t like the job. She spent her days mailing out commemorative coins to people who purchased them and the envelopes always cut up her fingers. Shirley also didn’t like the fact...
Palo Alto Police Investigate Bizarre Missing Dog Case
There's a bizarre missing dog case on the Peninsula that has a Palo Alto woman distraught and police scratching their heads. The woman said she handed over her purebred German Shepherd to a trainer and got back a different dog instead. NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more...
SJ Couple Warns Others After Dog Attacked by Pack of Coyotes
A San Jose couple said six coyotes came into their fenced backyard and attacked their small dog in a nearly deadly encounter. Anne and Masa Hayashi, Yuki’s owners said the coyotes got into their yard through a eight inch gap under the fence. They have put up a wire to prevent it from happening again.
SF Residents Give City Officials Earful About Increase in Crime, Decrease in Quality of Life
San Francisco residents gathered in anger and frustration Tuesday at a town hall meeting in the Marina District where city officials got an earful about the increase in crime and a decrease in quality of life. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Police Chief Bill Scott, Supervisor Catherine Stefani and several hundred...
‘They Don't Deserve This': 70 Dogs Displaced Following Martinez Garage Fire
A house fire In Martinez turned into a major rescue operation Tuesday morning after firefighters discovered 70 dogs inside the home. The incident happened on Barber Lane as a woman clutching a dog ran out of a burning house. “The house was full of smoke, the dogs were in danger,”...
CHP Searching for Driver After Man Found Dead Alongside Hwy. 4 in Concord
The death of a man in the East Bay may be linked to a hit-and-run collision, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Damond Lazenby's body was found Jan. 7 alongside Highway 4 in Concord after the 19 year old was reported missing. "It appears Lazenby was struck by a vehicle,"...
Thieves Steal $40,000 From Oakland Salon Owner's Car
An Oakland beauty salon owner is trying to figure out her next step after a devastating theft. Security footage showed how quickly thieves broke into Crystal Franklin’s car, stealing tens of thousands of dollars and other precious property, just blocks away from her Montclair salon. You can see a...
Volunteers Needed for Committee Investigating Martinez Refinery Release
Contra Costa County is looking for volunteers to serve on a committee to oversee an independent investigation and risk assessment of the Martinez Refining Company's (MRC) release of heavy metals into the surrounding community in November. The committee will advise the county Board of Supervisors and Contra Costa Health's (CCH)...
San Jose City Hall Gears Up to Appoint New Councilmembers
A key decision will soon be made that could shape San Jose's government for the next two years. San Jose City Hall is gearing up to appoint its next two newest city councilmembers. The candidates will replace Sylvia Arenas, now a county supervisor, and Mayor Matt Mahan's old council seat.
