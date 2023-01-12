SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."

