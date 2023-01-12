Read full article on original website
Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita
As an intensive care nurse in a Portland cardiovascular unit, Jazzy Walker lived through the COVID burnout that’s driven nurses from the industry and exacerbated widespread nursing shortages across Oregon’s healthcare system. She watched as some of her most seasoned colleagues broke down under the strain of heavy...
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
focushillsboro.com
Oregonians On Limited Incomes Find It Difficult To Make Ends Meet As Rent Increases 15%
Oregonians On Limited Incomes: After decades of toil, Richard and Edith Fondren were unprepared to spend their “Golden Years” in poverty. “We are always trying to find out how to make ends meet, but it doesn’t mean that we have a high quality of life. It’s a blessing that we have each other and have been married for almost 30 years “As Richard put it. “I don’t know if I could face the world if we didn’t have each other to lean on and that hand to grasp.”
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
KATU.com
Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%
SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."
Chronicle
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Ends Term With Flurry of Commutations, Pardons; Calls Clemency a Chance ‘to Save Lives’
In her final hours on the job, Gov. Kate Brown released a list of the latest men and women to receive clemency on her watch, including 10 people who had been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Brown made clemency a centerpiece of her 8-year administration,...
Kaiser responds to picketing hospital workers as nurses association shows support
Hospital workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13. The protest is in response to the regional staffing crisis that the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union says is caused by Kaiser Permanente’s long-term issues with recruiting qualified employees.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
mediafeed.org
Oregon first-time homebuyer assistance programs
If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Oregon, here’s some good news: Several programs — both statewide and local — offer help with finding an affordable mortgage or making a down payment. The not-so-good news? Though the hot market may cool in the months ahead, for now,...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Oregon college officials, students worry about rise in food insecurity with pandemic food stamp benefits set to expire
Katherine Bode has been fielding calls all week from panicked Clatsop Community College students who will see the amount of assistance they receive to pay for food drop precipitously when public benefits revert to pre-pandemic levels in March. One nursing student who is balancing school with a job and raising...
Motion filed to swap Brown out for Kotek in Oregon gun measure lawsuit
A motion was filed Wednesday in Oregon circuit court to replace former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown with current Gov. Tina Kotek in one of the lawsuits filed against the governor over Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law.
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
KDRV
New office for Kotek gives her a new role: Defendant in Measure 114 lawsuit
SALEM & HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's governorship brings another title for Tina Kotek this week. She listed as a new defendant in a lawsuit filed against the State for its new gun control regulation, Measure 114. More specifically, she and other co-defendants asked for the change in the case's...
pnwag.net
Forest Service Looking To Fill Positions Across Oregon
The U.S. Forest Service needs to fill a wide range of temporary positions in Oregon for the spring and summer. The Forest Service’s Catherine Caruso said they started looking for summer workers back in September because hiring for a federal job is time consuming. But despite months of work, hundreds of openings remain across the state and more are coming online later this month.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
mybasin.com
OREGON, IRS TO START PROCESSING TAX RETURNS JANUARY 23
Salem, OR—The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on January 23, 2023, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns. Although some taxpayers have already submitted their returns, processing doesn’t start until the tax season officially begins. Returns will be...
Federal judge denies requests to modify Oregon State Hospital release policy
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must continue to release patients on a strict timeline, denying requests to change the policy from several groups who had complained. Judge Michael W. Mosman said that his September decision to quickly release patients in order to make room...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented
114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
