Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
J. Hollinger’s Featured in DCist’s “Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.”
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, which opened in downtown Silver Spring last May, is featured in DCist’s “Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.“:. Opened this year,...
fox5dc.com
DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Eater
A Bronx-Born Chef Breaks Out With a Nostalgic Deli for Old Town
The beloved bodegas Ed McIntosh used to frequent as a kid in the Bronx are the muse for his latest pint-sized project in Old Town. The chef-owner’s new namesake carryout, dubbed Eddie’s Little Shop and Deli (1406 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia) opens in February with hearty sandwiches, cooking classes, Lyon Bakery breads, and thoughtful pantry essentials to “round out weekly grocery shopping” lists, he tells Eater.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
fox5dc.com
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
We Asked D.C. Bartenders Why Non-Alcoholic Cocktails Cost $15
People have come to expect rising costs of, well, everything after the past few months. But the latest trend, the $15 non-alcoholic cocktail, appears to be pushing it for some locals. Even factoring inflation and a tight labor market, some diners are still wondering: Aren’t we paying a pretty high price for glorified juice?
theburn.com
Sneak peek inside the new Leesburg Pupatella opening next week
Big news for fans of Neapolitan-style pizzas — one of the DC area’s most popular pizza brands is ready to launch its first location in Loudoun County. Yep, Pupatella is opening next week. The Burn got a sneak peek inside the new restaurant at 350 Market Street, as...
rockvillenights.com
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken sets opening date in Rockville
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has set an opening date for its newest location at 16248 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The restaurant will open January 21, 2023. It is located in the Rock Grove shopping center at Shady Grove Road, which is also home to Qdoba, Minerva and Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins.
alxnow.com
Monte Durham wants to go back on TV, but what’s that mean for his Old Town hair salon?
Monte Durham says he’s ready to go back to television, but it could mean an end to his days cutting hair. It’s been more than two years since Durham opened Salon Monte (210 S. Union Street), and during that time he’s worked to jumpstart a new show. Earlier plans to film a reality show in the salon didn’t pan out, he says, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing more opportunities.
BWI Airport ranked one of worst U.S. airports in 2022
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was ranked the 10th worst airport in the country for 2022, according to a study by an online travel guide.
ffxnow.com
Chocolate Lovers Festival returning to Fairfax for the first time since the pandemic
A local festival celebrating all things chocolatey is making a comeback in the City of Fairfax. The Chocolate Lovers Festival is scheduled to launch the weekend before Valentine’s Day, running from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 4. This is the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.
travellemming.com
41 Best Things to Do in Washington DC in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m a Washington DC area local and in this guide, I share the best things to do in Washington DC. Washington DC houses a melding pot of cultures, a vibrant art scene, and a wealth of fascinating history. Add in some trendy restaurants and you’ll understand why I love DC so much!
WTOP
Metro considers plan to raise fares for many riders
It’s budget season for Metro, and right now the transit system is trying to figure out how to address rising costs and expenses, while also continuing to increase ridership. The bottom line? A lot of people can expect to pay more to ride the rails, while some may end up paying less.
Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 19 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $335,000 while the most expensive was $1,630,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 70 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
