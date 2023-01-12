ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Consumer Price Index sheds good light on inflation in the Mid-South

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLf5t_0kCf6poY00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The prices you pay for everything are cooling. =

New data released by the Labor Department on Jan. 12, show the Consumer Price Index fell slightly from Nov. to Dec. by 0.1%.

That’s not a lot, but it’s the biggest monthly decline since early in the pandemic in May 2020.

And, experts said it’s a sign the inflation tide is changing.

“Certainly we would like prices to fall faster, but it was a good sign that they fell at all,” said economist Dr. John Gnushcke. “And, it’s a sign that perhaps we’re nearing the end of the inflationary cycle.”

Gnuschke said this drop could be the beginning of a downward trend, with lower energy costs leading the way.

The Energy index fell 4.5% in Dec. thanks largely to a 9.4% drop in gas prices from a month before.

“Gas prices have fallen dramatically from where they were at the peak,” said Gnuschke. “We’re looking at $2.50 a gallon gas. That’s 50% of what it was when inflation was at its peak. We’re looking at record low natural gas prices.”

Comparing Dec. 2022 to 2021 inflation rose 6.5%, that’s the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown, but it’s still an increase.

Food prices in Dec. rose 0.3% with the index for eggs going up 11.1%.

“Everyone who shops for groceries knows that prices are going up,” said Gnuschke. “That’s not a good thing because in a local economy when we have a lot of people who live on the margin, who are in fact in poverty or near poverty, they have to buy groceries. So this is a dilemma for them in particular. Until we see energy prices reflected in lower food prices then in fact we’re going to have an inflationary problem with food.”

Shoppers who spoke with FOX13 on Jan. 12, said that change can’t come soon enough.

“Prices are higher than usual they’ve been up the last year,” said Denise Jones. " With a family of five that makes your budget go up. You have to plan for it a little bit differently. I hope they (prices) drop sooner rather than later.”

“We’re just trying to do what we can to buy things in bulk and make sure that we’re not wasting anything,” added another shopper. “I would hope in the long run that they do start trending downward, but it’s great to hear that they’re not going up any significant amount.”

Gnuschke said food prices should start to cool, too, as they reflect lower costs elsewhere, such as transportation.

“We should expect it to continue to fall,” said Gnuschke. “It’s only one month’s data and we’ve got multiple months to go. Clearly, it’s going to take a while for this inflation to go away. The inflationary pressure in many of the markets is declining so we should expect it to continue to fall in the rest of ‘23.”

Following the CPI report, market pricing pointed toward an increased probability that the Federal Reserve would approve a 0.25% point rate increase on Feb. 1.

That would represent another step down for the Central Bank after it approved four consecutive 0.75% point hikes last year before slowing down to a 0.5-point increase in Dec.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
foodsafetynews.com

Dollar Tree warned because of rodent infestation and conditions in distribution center

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Family embraces ‘exposure’ in pursuit of ‘justice for Tyre’

Tyre D. Nichols, was a 29-year-old with a minor son and still was trying to “figure things out” legacy-wise when “his life was cut short” by police, said his older sister, Kenyana Dixon. Nichols died Tuesday (Jan. 10) after a traffic-stop encounter with police three days...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
127K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy