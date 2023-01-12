Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State history
Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) has entered his name in the 2023 NFL Draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Twitter Monday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Aikman Previews Cowboys at Bucs: 'Firepower' But 'Concern' About Dak
"I see a quarterback that was not playing with a great deal of confidence and I think that would be a bit of a concern going into this game," says Aikman of the Cowboys' Prescott. "Can he get that back?''
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down...
