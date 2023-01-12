ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
PIKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

50-year-old man shot overnight in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Park Avenue when they were flagged down by the 50-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect

WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
WALDORF, MD
DC News Now

5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide

Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say

BALTIMORE -- First responders scrambled to recover an ambulance after it was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen from Bayview Hospital around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
BALTIMORE, MD

