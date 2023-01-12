Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
1 man in critical condition, another man injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man in critical condition. At approximately 10:24PM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old man suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
foxbaltimore.com
50-year-old man shot overnight in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Park Avenue when they were flagged down by the 50-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect
WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction
UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
Alabama basketball player allegedly involved in shooting that left 23-year-old woman dead near The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near University Blvd and left a woman dead. Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland and Darius Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., were both charged with murder and are being held in jail with no bond. Miles was a student […]
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old grazed in the head by bullet, man killed in west Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and a man was killed in a shooting that took place in the Saint Joseph's neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. At about 2:24 p.m., officers were sent to the unit...
Wbaltv.com
Death of 75-year-old man knocked to ground in 2022 ruled a homicide
Authorities ruled the death of a 75-year-old man a homicide, Baltimore police said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was under the care of the Autumn Lake Post-Acute Care Center on Frankford Avenue when he was injured on May 18, 2022. A manager at the facility told city police that a contractual employee knocked the 75-year-old man down, injuring him.
One person killed, 17-year-old injured in double shooting in SW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - One person was killed in a double shooting Friday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.Police said a 17-year-old was found in the area of Caton Avenue with a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head. A second person, an unknown male, was found unresponsive inside a car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
foxbaltimore.com
FOUND | Baltimore County Police find missing 36-year-old man, last seen in Dundalk
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — UPDATE: POLICE SAY PINIECK HAS BEEN FOUND. Help Baltimore County Police find missing 36-year-old Jeffrey Richard Pinieck. Police say he stands at 6’2 and 250 weighs 250 pounds. Pinieck was last seen on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Dundalk wearing a green jacket, gray hoodie,...
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Knifepoint robberies reported in Rosedale, assault leads to arrest in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, a known individual entered a residence in the 3300-block of Iris Lane in Middle River (21220) after assaulting the occupants. The suspect was arrested at the location.
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
foxbaltimore.com
Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say an elderly man's death is now being ruled a homicide after he was injured by a hospital staff member in Baltimore in 2022,. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Road in Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported aggravated assault.
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore shooting turns homicide; victim died the next day, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a shooting from earlier this week has now turned into a homicide investigation after the man who was shot died the next day. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- First responders scrambled to recover an ambulance after it was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen from Bayview Hospital around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
