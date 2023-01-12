Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that the Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Kris Letang to Rejoin Penguins in ‘Next Day or So’
The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little help on their beleaguered blue line when top defenseman Kris Letang rejoins the team shortly. The Penguins have played the last couple of games without Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson. Only Pettersson will play Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, but Letang won’t be far behind.
Penguins Desperately Need Ron Hextall to Make a Trade
A change needs to be made to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, and it's up to Ron Hextall to stop sitting on his hands.
Penguins Recall Mark Friedman (Again)
Two days after demoting defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins and one day after recalling Tayor Fedun from WBS, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled Friedman Friday afternoon. Right-side Defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry remain out of the lineup. Letang has a lower-body injury and is with family in Montreal...
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing
This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Breaking: Pettersson Out (Illness), Friedman in Penguins Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins defense pairs got a little shuffle Friday when they hosted the Winnipeg Jets, and recalled Mark Friedman was in the lineup. The Penguins announced defenseman Marcus Pettersson was out due to illness. Friedman was recalled Friday afternoon, two days after being sent back to the WBS Penguins....
Penguins Locker Room: Power Play Perplexes; DeSmith Shines
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play was not simply productive. It generated at least one goal in each of their first 10 games in December, and was living up to the potential so many people believed it has. But just as...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 13
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 13 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Penguins Report Card: Carolina Pressure, Lessons of 3rd Period Push (+)
The Carolina Hurricanes might be at the apex of their arc. Their young stars are now maturing stars. Jordan Staal is a battle-tested leader playing some of his best hockey. And the Pittsburgh Penguins’ blue line was sans their primary puck movers. Yet as in each of the three previous games, one goal separated the teams later in the third period.
