Pittsburgh, PA

Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that the Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
Kris Letang to Rejoin Penguins in ‘Next Day or So’

The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a little help on their beleaguered blue line when top defenseman Kris Letang rejoins the team shortly. The Penguins have played the last couple of games without Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson. Only Pettersson will play Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks, but Letang won’t be far behind.
Penguins Recall Mark Friedman (Again)

Two days after demoting defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins and one day after recalling Tayor Fedun from WBS, the Pittsburgh Penguins recalled Friedman Friday afternoon. Right-side Defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry remain out of the lineup. Letang has a lower-body injury and is with family in Montreal...
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing

This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 13

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 13 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
