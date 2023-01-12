Read full article on original website
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD
HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Man with bags on feet uses anti-gay slur, punches woman in mouth in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was punched in the face during an anti-gay attack in the Bronx on Friday, according to authorities. The victim was inside a building on Huge Grant Circle when police said an unknown man approached her. The man, who was wearing bags on his feet, used a slur before […]
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people caught on camera shooting at each other in the Bronx. It happened at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 8. According to police, one of the individuals opened fire on the other from the back seat of a dark colored Toyota sedan. The second individual, who was walking on the street, returned fire numerous times, police said. Both shooters fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Armed men make off with cash in Queens home invasion: NYPD
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Three armed men robbed a Queens home early Sunday morning, police said. The suspects stole an unknown amount of money from the home on Franklin Avenue, near Kissena Boulevard, in Flushing at around 4:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects then fled on foot, police said. It remained unclear how […]
Suspect arrested 1 month after chemical attack in Brooklyn subway station
The victim was in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act
The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
Woman critically injured in shooting at Long Island bar, suspect at large
A woman was critically injured after a shooting in a Long Island bar early Sunday, authorities said.
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in front of an apartment building in East Harlem Friday night, police said. Officers discovered the 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head on East 102nd Street around 10:13 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced...
23-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Shot Dead in Bed: What Happened to Alexa?
A 23-year-old woman was found dead, shot in the back of her head, on the floor of her Queens bedroom earlier this week by police responding to a request for a wellness check, the NYPD confirmed Friday. The woman, identified as Alexa Ruiz, was discovered unconscious in a first-floor bedroom...
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
Manhattan man pleads guilty to fatally beating victim in East Harlem hate crime
The suspect in the April 23 assault in East Harlem, identified as Jarrod Powell, is shown in a nearby bodega. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Manhattan man admitted to attacking a Chinese immigrant in East Harlem,...
NYPD warns that car thieves are targeting vehicles at gas stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Community Affairs division posted to its Twitter account warning residents to be careful while pumping their gas because car thieves are targeting vehicles at stations. “Protect your vehicle at the pump with the following tips from our Crime Prevention Division,” the tweet states....
Video shows NYPD van hitting and killing pedestrian on busy Brooklyn street
Still from surveillance video shows Ronald Smith in the median on Eastern Parkway minutes before he was hit by a police van. Experts say it raises questions about whether the officers were driving safely and followed procedure. [ more › ]
Suspect arrested in sucker-punch killing of Chelsea bouncer: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly throwing a blind-sided punch, killing a bouncer in Manhattan late last year, police said. Earl Gumbs, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the death of 61-year-old Duane Patterson in front of Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, according to the NYPD. Gumbs punched Patterson in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement on Dec. 24, police said.
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
