NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people caught on camera shooting at each other in the Bronx. It happened at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 8. According to police, one of the individuals opened fire on the other from the back seat of a dark colored Toyota sedan. The second individual, who was walking on the street, returned fire numerous times, police said. Both shooters fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO