Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

SLCPD investigates 2 hit-and-run incidents, 1 fatal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City investigated two hit-and-run incidents early Sunday, one of which killed the man who was struck, and one that sent two teens to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the fatal hit and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Aunt, nephew face arson charges for Riverdale mobile home fire

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against a 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old nephew after police say they conspired to burn down her Riverdale mobile home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres both are being held without bail in the Weber County Jail following...
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City. The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

