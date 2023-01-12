Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested after allegedly using sledge hammer to break into Pleasant View house
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail Thursday in connection with an alleged burglary and assault on an officer during an incident in May of 2022. Suspect Thomas Darnell Coleman, 29, has been charged on suspicion of:
KSLTV
Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead and two teens are injured after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Salt Lake City early Sunday. And the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch the drivers. “If you go back to Friday, we...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD investigates 2 hit-and-run incidents, 1 fatal
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City investigated two hit-and-run incidents early Sunday, one of which killed the man who was struck, and one that sent two teens to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the fatal hit and...
KSLTV
Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to police. According to the Springville Police Department, they received multiple reports of package thefts during recent weeks. They caught the suspect on a Ring doorbell camera, but he...
Former security guard sentenced to prison for murder after shooting, killing homeless man
Four years later, a Utah man and former security guard has been sentenced to prison for murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who was walking away from him.
KSLTV
Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car
SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
Weber County Sheriffs seek footage of possible gunshots in Ogden
The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their investigation of gunshots that were heard Friday night in Ogden.
ksl.com
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Aunt, nephew face arson charges for Riverdale mobile home fire
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against a 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old nephew after police say they conspired to burn down her Riverdale mobile home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres both are being held without bail in the Weber County Jail following...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County Sheriff seeks surveillance footage after report of multiple shots fired
HOOPER, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any related surveillance footage after a report of multiple shots fired Friday night in or near Hooper. “On 01/13/23 around 10:30 p.m. several deputies responded to the area of 5100 South and...
SHOTS FIRED: Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to check security cameras
Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 2 in custody, 1 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot by officers during a police pursuit early Friday in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police say the pursuit involved two people with felony warrants, one...
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County DA declines to file charges in deadly 2021 officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office won't be filing charges in a June 2021 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and one of the two responding officers injured. Gill made the announcement at a press conference Thursday. The suspect,...
Gephardt Daily
Park City councilman charged with disorderly conduct after ‘profanity-laden tirade’
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell has been charged with disorderly conduct after prosecutors say he “lost his cool and launched into a profanity-laden tirade” in an argument with a ski instructor. The class C misdemeanor charge stems from...
upr.org
Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City. The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating State Street auto-pedestrian crash, 3rd such incident in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Police are investigating a Sunday night auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City, the third such incident in the less than 24 hours, and the fourth since Friday. One person was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance after the...
Comments / 1