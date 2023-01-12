ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler State Park issues boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A loss in water pressure means that Tyler State Park camping and day use areas are under a boil water notice on Jan. 14. Blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt from the boil water notice, according to officials. Public water system officials will post when the notice is no longer […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KTRE

18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville

18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer

LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A bus transporting students from Gilmer ISD was involved in vehicle wreck Thursday morning, according to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner Facebook page. The bus involved, Bus 31, did not report any injuries. Another bus has since delivered the students to their corresponding schools and a...
GILMER, TX

