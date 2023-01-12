Read full article on original website
KLTV
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
KLTV
Tyler State Park issues boil water notice
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A loss in water pressure means that Tyler State Park camping and day use areas are under a boil water notice on Jan. 14. Blackjack camping loop and bathroom are exempt from the boil water notice, according to officials. Public water system officials will post when the notice is no longer […]
Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured. The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County. A person who lives near the...
KLTV
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway...
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
KTRE
18 wheeler fire on I-20 near FM 450 in Hallsville
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
KTRE
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
KLTV
Grand Saline fire chief releases statement on arrest of captain
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline fire chief released a statement on the arrest of a captain who has been charged with sexual assault of a child. Patrick Rowe, 32, of Grand Saline, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
KLTV
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
KLTV
No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A bus transporting students from Gilmer ISD was involved in vehicle wreck Thursday morning, according to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner Facebook page. The bus involved, Bus 31, did not report any injuries. Another bus has since delivered the students to their corresponding schools and a...
Wood County Sheriff’s Office finds over a pound of meth during traffic stop
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Wood County Sheriff’s Office announced that they seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Yantis on Saturday. Officials said that later on Saturday, they executed a search off of County Road #1858 and seized another 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine during the search. According to Wood County Sheriff’s Office […]
