Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax
This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Faith Jewelers
The family-owned Faith Jewelers in the Murray Hill neighborhood has received top honors this year as your choice for Jacksonville’s best jewelry store. It was founded in 2004 by Gwen and JR Strickland. According to the jeweler’s website, Gwen has worked in the industry for 25 years — and her husband is a retired K-9 officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse
Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
First Coast News
Triple homicide reported near Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported an apparent triple homicide near the Copper Hill neighborhood in Jacksonville. Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home in the 11000 block of Bridges Road, as well as another man dead outside the home. The...
wjct.org
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
News4Jax.com
‘He was an incredible fighter’: JSO asst. chief died advocating for others with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tributes are pouring in for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge. He lost his battle this weekend with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS attacks the nerve cells which control the body’s muscles. There is no cure, and most people die...
longislandbusiness.com
Breeze Airways Adds Two New Flights From MacArthur Airport to Florida
Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced two new Florida destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport. The airline will be flying from Islip to Jacksonville, FL on Friday, Saturday and Monday, starting May 19, 2023. They will also have service to Tampa, FL on Friday and Monday starting August 18, 2023.
Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery in downtown Jax is already considered an institution. It’s a place where the wings are hot, the in-house brewed beer is cold and your favorite game can always be found playing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. And Strings is Growing!
First Coast News
4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
Bagels R Us Joining List of Businesses at Beachwalk Development
The bagel shop will be one of many tenants at the site.
Foolio breaks into song in Jacksonville police interrogation room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio gave an impromptu performance while awaiting arrest in a police interrogation room following a 2022 traffic stop. The interrogation room video shows the artist, whose real name is Charles Jones, singing the R&B song “Dark Clouds” by St. Petersburg R&B/rap performer Rod Wave.
Jacksonville chef shares tailgating food tips and easy dip recipe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s going to be the best tailgate of the season as the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for a playoff game!. We are getting you ready with a classic: wings. Chef Evan Eriksen, owner and chef at Pie 95 in Riverside, joined the Good Morning Jacksonville...
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
