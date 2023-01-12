ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax

This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Faith Jewelers

The family-owned Faith Jewelers in the Murray Hill neighborhood has received top honors this year as your choice for Jacksonville’s best jewelry store. It was founded in 2004 by Gwen and JR Strickland. According to the jeweler’s website, Gwen has worked in the industry for 25 years — and her husband is a retired K-9 officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse

Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Electronic. Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19. The Walrus | Murray Hill. A...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
longislandbusiness.com

Breeze Airways Adds Two New Flights From MacArthur Airport to Florida

Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced two new Florida destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport. The airline will be flying from Islip to Jacksonville, FL on Friday, Saturday and Monday, starting May 19, 2023. They will also have service to Tampa, FL on Friday and Monday starting August 18, 2023.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99

Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

