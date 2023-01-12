Read full article on original website
Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
‘Almost one an hour’: New program offering free care for veterans in crisis aims to prevent suicides
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Tuesday, veterans who are in immediate danger of harming themselves will be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care clinic for emergency care -- and it won’t cost them a penny. The new initiative aims to get veterans help sooner than...
Nonprofits offer legal and social services to people affected by the criminal justice system.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With an emphasis on helping people who have been arrested regain their civil rights, a consortium of over two dozen nonprofit community organizations has united to host a one-day walk-in resource fair and legal clinic to provide free legal and social services to anyone in need.
Nassau County deputies save life of inmate overdosing on fentanyl
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County inmate is alive thanks to the life-saving measures taken by deputies during a fentanyl overdose. "She had blue lips and her eyes were very dilated, or not dilated, very, very tight pupils, which is like the stereotypical signs of a fentanyl overdose," Sgt. Travis Fornshell said.
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 charged in massive south Georgia drug conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A new federal indictment, said to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, names 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation. Officials said the drug investigation includes allegations of three deaths from illegal drug overdoses. U.S. Attorney David Estes and multiple law enforcement agencies announced the indictment, dubbed […]
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments
The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
Better Business Bureau warns of parking ticket scams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s frustrating! You come out to your car and find a parking ticket on your windshield. But before you pay that fine, check to make sure the ticket is legitimate. There are a number of parking ticket scams going around designed to get your personal...
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 armed and dangerous suspects wanted for drug trafficking, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta field office put out a bulletin for eight suspects wanted in connection to “Operation Ghost Busted.”. The suspects are part of an FBI indictment that charged 76 people with drug trafficking conspiracy with the Ghost Face Gangsters gang.
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home...
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
List: Cold weather shelters opening up along the First Coast for chilly weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coldest weather of January will be moving on Friday night and settling in for the weekend. As a result, many places are opening a cold weather shelter as temperatures drop. Here's a list of available shelters. FERNANDINA - A cold shelter will open in Fernandina...
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
‘He was an incredible fighter’: JSO asst. chief died advocating for others with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tributes are pouring in for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge. He lost his battle this weekend with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS attacks the nerve cells which control the body’s muscles. There is no cure, and most people die...
