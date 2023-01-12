Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado possible in Middle Georgia Thursday evening

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Bibb, Crawford and Monroe counties Thursday afternoon from 2:20 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Another tornado warning was issued Thursday until 3:15 p.m. for downtown Gray in Jones County.

Most of Middle Georgia, including Bibb, Jones, Monroe and other counties, are under severe thunderstorm warnings with possibilities of tornadoes as the storms move east following the tornado warnings.

Severe weather approached north Bibb County when the warning was issued at 2:20 p.m. by the NWS Peachtree City office, but the storm did not develop into a tornado while over Bibb County.

The storm capable of turning into a tornado was first seen over Musella and Roberta, according to the NWS . In addition to the warning, there is also a tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m.