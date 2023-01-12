ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Weather pushed back SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg. When will it blast off?

By Janene Scully
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMOAb_0kCf4atJ00

A Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base won’t occur before Sunday morning.

Space Exploration Technologies , which manufactures Falcon rockets, said the team will now target 8:18 a.m. Sunday for the liftoff from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

The announcement made Wednesday afternoon followed another one hours earlier saying the launch had slipped to at least Saturday.

SpaceX officials explained the plans for a Sunday morning launch as being “for constellation optimization.”

Launch times are decided by where the rocket’s cargo need to be placed in space.

After doing its job, the rocket’s first-stage booster will land on a drone ship positioned in the Pacific Ocean several hundred miles south of the Central Coast.

Plans to launch Monday were foiled by unfavorable weather, and crews called off Tuesday’s countdown to provide the team time to review second-stage data, SpaceX said.

The delay until Saturday was attributed to a need for additional pre-launch checkouts.

The Falcon rocket, in line for the first launch of 2023 from Vandenberg , will deliver 51 Starlink satellites into space.

Where to watch SpaceX rocket launch

SpaceX rocket launches and landings typically attract onlookers to the Lompoc Valley.

Vandenberg has restricted access, but several locations around the Lompoc Valley provide views of the launch and landing sites, which are south of West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246).

The locations include west of Lompoc, the peak of Harris Grade Road, and near the intersection of Moonglow and Stardust roads. Providence Landing Park, at 699 Mercury Ave. in Vandenberg Village, also is a popular gathering spot along with West Ocean Avenue west of the Lompoc’s city limits.

A live broadcast of the mission can be found about five minutes before the launch time on the SpaceX website or its YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores

Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
kvta.com

For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go

(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
196
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy