ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Man arrested in car theft that caused school lockdown in Key Biscayne

By Tony Winton
Key Biscayne Independent
Key Biscayne Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCFYG_0kCf4WJH00

Key Biscayne police arrested a car theft suspect Thursday after an intense early morning search that led to an island-wide school lockdown and street closures, witnesses said.

Officers charged Justin Jimenez-Diaz, 18, with third-degree grand theft, fleeing a police officer, and trespassing on a construction site, according to court records.

City of Miami Police said a victim reported a stolen Alfa-Romeo around 4:15 a.m. Later, the victim was able to electronically “ping” the car to Key Biscayne, when island officers were alerted.

Join Our Mailing List

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said after the notification from the City of Miami, a search began in earnest, with schools ordered locked down and a perimeter set up in the vicinity of Woodcrest Lane and Heather Dr., between Fernwood Rd. and Hampton Lane.

Around 5 a.m, Jimenez and two others jumped out of the car on Harbor Drive near Crossbridge Church, and a pursuit followed, but Sousa said officers had to determine which of the individuals was driving the car. One of the others then took a bicycle as he continued to flee.

A 7 a.m. email alert from the Village advised residents to avoid the area.

Police located Jimenez at a nearby residential construction site around 8:30 a.m. A construction worker told police that Jimenez was inside a portable restroom, according to arrest records. The officer then entered the restroom and found the defendant trying to conceal himself.

Sousa said Jimenez admitted to being the driver of the vehicle, and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight jail for processing. Corrections Department records indicated bond was set at $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVvsk_0kCf4WJH00
In this image provided by Miami-Dade Corrections, Justin Jimenez-Diaz, 18, is seen, Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. Key Biscayne police arrested him on charges of third-degree grand theft, fleeing an officer, and trespass on a construction site. A search for a stolen vehicle caused a brief lockdown of village schools (KBI via Miami-Dade Corrections Dept).

A picture circulating on social media showed a male wearing a red jacket being handcuffed by Key Biscayne officers.

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School Director Anne Rothe said a man was taken into custody by officers and brought to the school’s parking lot, which police used as a staging area for the search.

“Luckily it happened before everybody got here, she said. “The whole situation was a great example of how important our School Resource team is.”

Invest in Local News for Your Town. Your Gift is tax-deductible

EDITORS NOTE — this story has been updated to correct defendant’s age, full name, and location of arrest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
DAVIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE BOCA RATON, ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING

SUSPECT CROSSED U.S./MEXICAN BORDER SIX YEARS AGO, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who crossed the U.S./Mexican Border as a child allegedly stabbed and attempted to kill an Autistic Boca Raton man Wednesday evening. Jesus Alonso Molina Ayala, 21, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD MISSING: Police Seek Tips, Help Locating Kate Roberts

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach teen has apparently run away from home and the Boynton Beach Police Department is seeking help from the public locating the girl. Kate Roberts, according to police, was last seen on January 9th in Boynton Beach. […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child

FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne, FL
231
Followers
157
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Biscayne Independent is a nonprofit, independent community news organization focused on government accountability, the Biscayne Bay environment, and island life. We focus on Key Biscayne and nearby areas of Miami.

 https://kbindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy