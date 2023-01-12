ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Oatey Co. promotes Erin Drotleff to Vice President, Sourcing

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--

Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, has promoted Director, North American Sourcing Erin Drotleff to Vice President, Sourcing. She will report to Scott Voisinet, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.

Drotleff joined Oatey’s Sourcing department in February of 2020. Since that time, she has provided strategic guidance and expertise to help Oatey navigate complex procurement processes and supplier relationships. In her expanded role as Vice President, Sourcing, Drotleff will continue to define and implement strategic initiatives to ensure Oatey’s Sourcing function is positioned to support Oatey’s continued growth.

“Erin has demonstrated impressive leadership at Oatey over the past three years,” says Voisinet. “Her expertise and talent in purchasing and sourcing will be critical to Oatey’s success as we continue to grow our business and deliver for our customers.”

Prior to coming to Oatey, Drotleff held sourcing and purchasing management positions at Republic Steel, Medical Mutual, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Deloitte Consulting.

Based in Cleveland, Oatey is a graduate of the University of Mount Union, where she received a bachelor’s degree in biology. In 2020, Drotleff earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005789/en/

CONTACT: John O’Reilly

Madelyn Young

Greenhouse Digital + PR

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com

madelyn@greenhousedigitalpr.com

708.428.6385

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Oatey Co.

PUB: 01/12/2023 02:33 PM/DISC: 01/12/2023 02:32 PM

The Associated Press

