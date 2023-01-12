ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Oatey Co. promotes Blake Oatey to Vice President, International Development

 3 days ago
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--

Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, has promoted Director, International Blake Oatey to Vice President, International Development, with a continued focus on international sales and marketing at the company.

“For nearly a decade, Blake has made substantial contributions to the expansion of Oatey Co.’s presence overseas, particularly in Latin America,” says Michelle Newland, Oatey Executive Vice President & Chief International Business Officer. “This promotion reflects the strength of his expertise and performance, as well as our company’s ongoing commitment to the international space and the growth opportunities it offers.”

Since joining the company in 2010, Oatey has held a range of roles across product management, mergers and acquisitions and international sales. As Vice President, International Development, he will help to lead Oatey’s further expansion into international markets, including building relationships and developing products to best meet regional needs.

Based in Cleveland, he is a graduate of Furman University with B.A. in Business Administration.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

