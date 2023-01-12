ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘New narrative’ to bridge cultural divide on Texas-Mexico border

By Sandra Sanchez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ewq1b_0kCf3zSl00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A group of binational leaders from Texas and Mexico are promoting “a new narrative” on the arts and culture on the border to push back against political rhetoric that paints the Southwest border in a negative light.

Top 5 South Texas border stories for 2022

It’s called the “Cultural Corridor Initiative,” and on Saturday a group will head south of the Rio Grande to the border city of Reynosa, Mexico, to bridge the cultural divide in what they are calling the Texas/Tamaulipas Cultural Corridor.

“We’re trying to start a new narrative,” Diane Milliken Garza, a commissioner on the Texas Commission on the Arts, told Border Report. She is from Brownsville, Texas, and is heading this grassroots effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFwT4_0kCf3zSl00
Diane Milliken Garza is a commissioner on the Texas Commission on the Arts. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Saturday’s event is for a select group of invitees to enjoy a bit of “old Mexico.” She says they want to return to a time when crossing south, or north, of the river, was a lunchtime event and families lived on both sides of the border and regularly met in one city or the other.

”The idea behind the Cultural Corridor Initiative is to revitalize the arts and culture of the southern border. We have been labeled with a fear factor because of different political events. And we’ve lost most of our cultural tourism,” Garza said.

It is similar, yet smaller in scale to the Binational River Project that is underway in the border cities of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. But that involves millions of dollars worth of infrastructure and creating miles of border trails. Garza says this Rio Grande Valley initiative is starting with culture and the arts and could expand from there if it is successful.

Rio Grande ‘unites us, doesn’t divide us,’ South Texas banker says

Saturday’s excursion will start at the Old Hidalgo Pump House, in Hidalgo, Texas, where they will board a charter bus and caravan a mile south over the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge into Reynosa.

She says the mayor of Reynosa, Carlos Peña Ortiz, will host them, According to the invitation, they will be “treated to visual arts, performing arts, food and fun,” throughout the evening.

The event is not open to the public, however, as both sides are working to establish cultural ties to set up a framework for future events that can involve both binational communities, she said.

”There is a beautiful side of living on the southern border and we’re trying to get that back,” Garza said. “It’s literally a party that is being done in order to start, re-start, the conversation on cultural tourism toward our southern border.”

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told Border Report he was planning on attending. Garza says an auxiliary bishop also plans to attend, along with the U.S. Consul General from Matamoros, Mexico, a sister border city about 50 miles east. She says other artists and leaders from Austin and other parts of Texas also have been invited.

South Texas county judge again invites Biden to see ‘unmanageable’ situation at border

Garza says Mexican security forces will ensure the safety of the northern travelers in Reynosa — a city where warring drug cartel factions have led to widespread violence and have led to the decline in Texans who travel south there.

”Those of us who live here have traditionally lived in a ‘one river-one country’ zone. The northern border cities of Erico and the southern border cities of Texas with a river in between but not blocking,” Garza said. “Many issues have clouded the way we are seen by the rest of the state and country. … so we want to go over there and remember what it is like.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

5 strange historical facts about the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s rich history dates back hundreds of years and could fill a library. Valley residents know some of this compelling history, but there are things newcomers and tourists would find amazing–that even residents might still think of as odd facts. Here are five strange historical facts about the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
HOUSTON, TX
Silence DoGood

Texas Mayors Unite: A Bipartisan Effort to Address Priorities for the 88th Legislature

Mayors from different political affiliations in Texas joined together on a Zoom call on Friday to lobby the state legislature. WFAA reports the group, which represents one-third of the entire population of the state, revealed their priorities for the 88th Texas legislature which just convened in Austin. They include local governance, economic development, property tax relief, better quality education, a well-trained workforce, and access to broadband technology.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy