Wilson, NC

WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp. This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
CENTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC

