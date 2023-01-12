Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
North Carolina child, 8, accidentally shoots 7-year-old relative, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An 8-year-old allegedly shot a relative who is a year younger, North Carolina police said Sunday. The incident occurred in Goldsboro at about 11:45 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Police arriving at the scene found a 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to WTVD.
7-year-old-injured in accidental shooting in Goldsboro
Goldsboro police are investigating after a 7-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning.
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
cbs17
Raleigh-area driving crackdown nabs 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders; effort partly focused on I-40, I-440 and I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said. One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according...
WITN
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another man injured after a car crashed into a Greenville apartment complex. Just after midnight on Monday, Greenville police officers were called to The District at Tar River apartment complex for a car crashing into a building and the report of shots fired in the area.
WITN
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
WITN
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Clint Smith passed away this morning after serving as Chief Magistrate in Lenoir County for the past 24 years. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Smith passed away today after being sick. Smith is the son of the late Sheriff W. E. “Billy” Smith and...
WITN
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still looking for information in 2022 cold case
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp. This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead, 32, and Mark Lee Smith, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.
WITN
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
Man found shot to death on side of road in Erwin: Police
Erwin police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police looking for vehicle connected to shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting. On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue. After arriving,...
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
Comments / 9