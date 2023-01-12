ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Ladybug

By Cortney Evans
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Ladybug, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This sweet black and white Hound mix is about two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Sebastian

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

WMBB

WMBB

