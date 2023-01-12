ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Virginian Review

Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22

Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday morning. Salem Fire-EMS says they responded to the 1200 block of West Main St. at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a structure fire. Firefighters say they arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call and found the fire on the first floor of the building. The fire rapidly spread to the attic but firefighters say they had it under control within 15 minutes.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Salem fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to a hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street. According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded to the reported structure fire around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage. One person...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfirnews.com

Late night homicide in Roanoke; suspect in custody

On January 11 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound inside a residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
DALEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke home a total loss after Thursday morning fire

UPDATE 1/12 11:38 A.M.: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire on the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW. on Thursday morning was an accident. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a house fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Crews say when they got to the home they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.
ROANOKE, VA

