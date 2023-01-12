Read full article on original website
Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22
Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
WSLS
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in...
Greenbrier County woman dead following accident
A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after structure fire in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A person was hospitalized after a structure fire in Salem early Saturday morning. Salem Fire-EMS says they responded to the 1200 block of West Main St. at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a structure fire. Firefighters say they arrived within six minutes of receiving the 911 call and found the fire on the first floor of the building. The fire rapidly spread to the attic but firefighters say they had it under control within 15 minutes.
WDBJ7.com
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 581N right lane and shoulder are no longer closed. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke brush fire closed the right lane and shoulder along 581N Sunday. The fire was at mile marker 1. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Salem fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to a hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street. According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded to the reported structure fire around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage. One person...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
wfirnews.com
Late night homicide in Roanoke; suspect in custody
On January 11 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound inside a residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue. A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
wfxrtv.com
Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
cbs19news
VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
WDBJ7.com
Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
993thex.com
Woman charged with reckless driving following fatal crash in Pulaski
A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, VA Monday resulted in one fatality and reckless driving charges against a woman. A report from Virginia State Police says the crash happened in Pulaski at around 3:30 PM on Lee Highway near the intersection of Honaker Road. A vehicle driven by Monica C....
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to fire at Altec Industries in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Altec Industries in Daleville Friday morning. Firefighters say around 7:45 they received a call for a structure fire. They report when they got to the building they found heavy smoke coming from the dust collector.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke home a total loss after Thursday morning fire
UPDATE 1/12 11:38 A.M.: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire on the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW. on Thursday morning was an accident. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a house fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Crews say when they got to the home they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.
