College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
College Football World Stands With Georgia in Following Tragedy
In wake of the tragedy that has struck the University of Georgia. College Football fans have reminded us, some things are bigger than sports
fox5atlanta.com
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship celebration ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands of people packed Sanford Stadium in Athens ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The sold out event was the last organized celebration for the champion team after finishing a perfect record season with a big win. The Dawgs beat the TCU Horned Frogs...
dawgnation.com
Coach Kirby Smart celebrates, Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday draws thousands
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs gathered on Vince Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium one final time to recognize history on Saturday. It was “Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Saturday,” as designated by Gov. Brian Kemp, and all of the UGA stars and college football dignitaries turned out.
WXIA 11 Alive
Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart calls the Dawgs during Georgia's championship parade
Kirby Smart is having the time of his life in the span of a week. On Monday, his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dominated the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP National Championship, 65-7. On Saturday, Smart was riding in the championship parade in Athens as he was seen celebrating and hyping up the large crowd.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy
The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
MJ Sherman, former 4-star Georgia LB, reportedly commits to Big Ten program
MJ Sherman was a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He signed with Georgia out of high school. In 3 years in Athens, the Washington DC native has amassed 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks while playing primarily as a backup. But after Georgia’s recent...
Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy
The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
Preparations underway as UGA gets ready to celebrate the National Champions!
ATHENS, Ga. — Preparations are underway for Saturday’s big UGA Championship Parade on campus. After the parade, the celebration moves to Sanford Stadium where Channel 2′s Matt Johnson found chairs out on the field and the stage being set on Friday. Thousands are expected to fill the...
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
How many Quarterbacks will stay on Georgia's roster?
Andy & Randy were joined by Georgia Bulldogs Insider from UGA Sports Radi Nabulsi who talked about how many of the Quarterbacks that are currently on the Bulldog roster will be in Athens next season.
tigerdroppings.com
Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles
During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
UGA fan shared special encounter with Devin Willock hours before offensive lineman’s death
ATHENS, Ga. — Fans of Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock have been sharing their condolences over his death on social media. The day before the crash that killed Willock, UGA football staff member Chandler LeCroy, and injured two other UGA football staff members, one fan shared a special moment between his grandson and Willock.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia, Alabama among 7 teams ranked in every AP Poll during 2022 season
Two SEC programs are in elite company, joining 5 other teams as the only teams to be ranked in every AP Poll during the 2022 season. Georgia and Alabama were the only 2 SEC programs to be ranked in every single AP Poll this season, showing the 2 teams’ dominance all year long.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees veteran defender enter NCAA transfer portal
Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident
Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
PETA calls out Georgia for ‘outdated’ use of live bulldog mascot following national championship
PETA is calling out the University of Georgia for its use of a live bulldog. The school introduced "Uga" in 1956, and 10 bulldogs have held the title.
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
