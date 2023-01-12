ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship celebration ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands of people packed Sanford Stadium in Athens ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The sold out event was the last organized celebration for the champion team after finishing a perfect record season with a big win. The Dawgs beat the TCU Horned Frogs...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Highlights from Athens | Re-watch parade celebration for Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs were welcomed by fans in Athens on Saturday to celebrate their second straight national title. In a sea of red and black, Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and other players greeted fans in the crowded streets. Here are some moments from the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart calls the Dawgs during Georgia's championship parade

Kirby Smart is having the time of his life in the span of a week. On Monday, his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dominated the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP National Championship, 65-7. On Saturday, Smart was riding in the championship parade in Athens as he was seen celebrating and hyping up the large crowd.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Devastating Georgia Tragedy

The football world is praying for the Georgia football program on Sunday morning. Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team staffer died in a car accident. Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and team recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, died following the accident. “The ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Georgia Tech Football Reacts To Georgia Tragedy

The University of Georgia is in mourning today following the sudden, shocking loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. And when they suffer in such a way, even their arch-rivals are willing to bury the hatchet and offer support. In a statement released on Twitter, the Georgia Tech football team ...
ATLANTA, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Mark Richt Asked If Georgia Can Win 3-Straight National Titles

During an appearance on Sirius XM Radio, former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was asked about the Bulldogs' chances of winning a third straight national title... "It'll be tough, but the one thing they have, as you know, is great players," Richt said. "Just to get playing time, you better be ready to get after it every single day and take care of business. The thing that Georgia’s got now and similar to what we had at Florida State, we had kids that would stay and be a little patient and not just bolt every time something went wrong."
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg Sankey issues statement on tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement regarding the shocking deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a player and staff member for Georgia football. Willock and LeCroy were in a car accident with two others, who survived the wreck but sustained injuries. “We join the University of Georgia community...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia sees veteran defender enter NCAA transfer portal

Georgia edge rusher MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, as Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon. The former 4-star recruit has yet to find a place within the starting lineup but did serve as an emotional figure for the Bulldogs as they worked their way to a national championship. With his departure, he becomes the 8th Georgia player to depart from the team coming off of a second consecutive title game win.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer die in car accident

Georgia OL Devin Willock has passed away at the age of 20 after a single-car accident on Sunday morning. Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, also died due to injuries sustained when the vehicle left the road and struck 2 power poles and some trees. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A

The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy