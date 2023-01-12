ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con

ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups. The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of...
ROGERS, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs

Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win

Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Local home brew shop moves into brewery taproom on Township Street

North Tunnel Brewing & Supply recently moved inside the taproom at Boston Mountain Brewing. The newly-combined business opened to the public for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It is located at 121 W. Township Street, just a short distance from the shop’s former home. North Tunnel has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Kennedy Phelan named Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Kennedy Phelan of Fayetteville High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year. Phelan is the fifth Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
visitrogersarkansas.com

ONE Uptown Adds to Rogers Pinnacle Region's Development

Uptown Rogers is prominently known as the ultimate shopping district that meets your dining and entertainment needs. With more than $400 million of development currently ongoing in the convention district area, ONE Uptown is one of the newer developments in the region as it opened in 2020 just a 4-minute drive from the Embassy Suites and Rogers Convention Center.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Centerton Animal Shelter holding volunteer event Saturday

CENTERTON, Ark. — The Centerton Animal Shelter held a volunteer event Saturday. Best Friends Animal Society donated pet beds to the shelter. “We've had an abundance of people offer to help and volunteer," Centerton police Capt. Christopher Kelley said. More than 40 beds were added to the shelter, replacing...
CENTERTON, AR
5newsonline.com

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR

