CPSO catches burglar with money taped to his stomach
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made of a Springhill man while in the act of burglarizing a business.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a man after he allegedly climbed into a truck stop’s attic after reportedly stealing money. On Jan. 15 just before 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. When they arrived, they learned a clerk reported a man had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After hearing a loud noise in the bathroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
Shooting at Sleep Inn & Suites sends 1 to hospital Sunday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a hotel near I-20 that has sent one man to the hospital. The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 6720 Klug Pines Road. Fourteen units are still on the scene and police are conducting an investigation.
Elderly man found dead, wounded by hatchet; grandson arrested as suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street on reports of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers found Sidney Francis Robinson, 77, with severe head trauma. He had been beaten about the head and face and suffered lacerations.
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Ringgold home fire: woman who died on Saturday may have used oven as heater
RINGGOLD, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a woman in Ringgold on Saturday night. Bienville Parish Fire Districts #4 and #5 responded to a mobile home fire in the 2100 block of Washington Street around 8:45 p.m., where they located the body of a female victim in the home. Identification and cause of death are still pending an autopsy by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office.
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. According to our news partner KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into Panola County on Highway 315. Panola County deputies and officers with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office also helped Nacogdoches and Rusk County law enforcement. “The fleeing car was traveling at an excess of 100 mph and was passing multiple vehicles in an unsafe manner,” said Cutter Clinton, the Panola County Sheriff. Deputies set up spikes on Highway 359 near Southside Baptist Church and constables set up spikes on Lasalle Parkway. The driver was able to avoid the spikes, and they allegedly swerved at a constable, who discharged their service pistol and shot the tires.
