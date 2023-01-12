Read full article on original website
Heather Wimmer
3d ago
thy should never see day light again ever i believe WV needs to bring the death penalty back think be alot less stuff happening that is now
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Deputies: Charleston man accused of beating, choking girlfriend arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies made an arrest Sunday after a woman said she escaped a violent attack by her boyfriend at a residence in Rand. James Houston Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, has been charged with strangulation, according to jail records. The alleged victim said Kilgore struck her...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads (38) of St. Albans was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said […]
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
West Virginia man accused of robbing 1 person, kidnapping another at gunpoint
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said one man was arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and possibly kidnapping another person. Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the Westchester Village Apartments in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on Sunday. Witnesses told authorities that Joseph “Joey” Michael Eads, […]
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
WSAZ
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
WSAZ
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
WSAZ
Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Questions remain about details of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Charleston. In a news release from Wednesday evening, Charleston police said an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a pipe. The release says officers gave Henry medical...
WSAZ
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire
UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60
BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle flipped on its top with a woman driver ejected.
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
WSAZ
Man enters plea in beating of mother
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court. Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.
Metro News
Special prosecutor plans to look at all aspects of Huntington teen’s high-profile death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Special Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia won’t put a timeline on the investigation into the death of a teenager in Huntington. Sorsaia, who is the Putnam County prosecuting attorney, was assigned to explore the potential for criminal wrongdoing in the death of Laney Hudson, 13. Hudson was...
Father of missing West Virginia girl sentenced for assaulting his mother
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment. Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years […]
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking
The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff
A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
Comments / 5