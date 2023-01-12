ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 5

Heather Wimmer
3d ago

thy should never see day light again ever i believe WV needs to bring the death penalty back think be alot less stuff happening that is now

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads (38) of St. Albans was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
CROSS LANES, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man accused of robbing 1 person, kidnapping another at gunpoint

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said one man was arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and possibly kidnapping another person. Deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the Westchester Village Apartments in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, on Sunday. Witnesses told authorities that Joseph “Joey” Michael Eads, […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Police search for wanted woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

Victim’s name released in deadly house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Questions remain about details of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Charleston. In a news release from Wednesday evening, Charleston police said an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a pipe. The release says officers gave Henry medical...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire

UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60

BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle flipped on its top with a woman driver ejected.
BOOMER, WV
WSAZ

Man enters plea in beating of mother

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington accused of badly beating his mother entered a plea in court. Shannon Patrick Overstreet was charged after a March 2021 incident at his mother’s home. She suffered a “significant brain bleed” from the attack, investigators with the Huntington police department said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking

The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff

A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy